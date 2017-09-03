Chicago Bears Season Prediction

By Muhammad Ameen Patel  |  Last updated 9/2/17

The Chicago Bears are looking to improve on last season’s 3-13 record, which frankly is not that difficult to do. The season will result in player development for many of the younger players on the roster as the rebuild for the Bears continues. It also does not help that the Bears play in the competitive NFC North and have a challenging schedule.

Prediction: 6-10, 4th in NFC North

Green Bay Packers

The expectation is that Aaron Rodgers will lead the Packers to another playoff appearance and NFC North crown. The Packers will probably sweep the season series from the Bears and go 12-4.

Detroit Lions

The Lions will give the Packers a run for their money in regards to the NFC North race. The Lions should sweep the season series from the Bears, however I think the Bears will be able to sneak in a win in the home game of the matchup. The Lions will end up being a wild-card team at 10-6.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will be an average team this NFL season. They have replaced Adrian Peterson with rookie running back Dalvin cook. I expect the Vikings and Bears to split the season series and for the Vikings to finish the season 8-8.

Bears Non-Divisional Opponents

In addition to the challenging NFC north which the Bears will only get two wins from, the Bears have a relatively tough schedule. The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers are two teams that are almost guaranteed loses for the Bears. With the remaining eight games, there are some games that the Bears should definitely win, however coming off a 3-13, season it is not very objective to expect that from them. If the Bears can win half of the remaining eight games, that will result in four wins from the non-divisional schedule and 6 losses, to go along with the 2-4 divisional record. Thus, resulting in the Bears going 6-10 this year.

Conclusion

The Bears will go 6-10 this season and finish last in the division. 6-10 is significantly better than 3-13 from the previous year. Head Coach John Fox will be on the hot seat throughout the season and will also have pressure from Bears fans to play rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky instead of Mike Glennon.

