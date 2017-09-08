Chiefs confirm Eric Berry out for season with torn Achilles

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 9/8/17
The Kansas City Chiefs got their season started on a high note with a blowout win over the New England Patriots Thursday night, but it did not come without a major cost.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed on Friday that Berry suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
Berry, arguably the best safety in football, limited Rob Gronkowski to just two catches for 33 yards. He signed a six-year, $78 million contract this past offseason, and you could easily make the argument that he is the most important player Kansas City has on defense.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Berry has made the Pro Bowl five times in his seven-plus seasons. The Chiefs will have an incredibly difficult time replacing him.
TEAMS: Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have fielded 32 different defensive players to make it to the Pro Bowl at least once since the AFL/NFL merger. How many of these defensive stars can you name?
Clue: Number of Pro Bowls - Position/Years with team
0/32
8:00
|
|
