Chiefs confirm Eric Berry out for season with torn Achilles

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry is out for the year with a torn Achilles. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs got their season started on a high note with a blowout win over the New England Patriots Thursday night, but it did not come without a major cost.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed on Friday that Berry suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

Berry, arguably the best safety in football, limited Rob Gronkowski to just two catches for 33 yards. He signed a six-year, $78 million contract this past offseason, and you could easily make the argument that he is the most important player Kansas City has on defense.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Berry has made the Pro Bowl five times in his seven-plus seasons. The Chiefs will have an incredibly difficult time replacing him.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

QUIZ: Name every Kansas City Chiefs defensive Pro-Bowler since the AFL/NFL merger
Updated May 1, 2017  |  Total tries: 691  |  Average Score: 9.7 out of 32  (30%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The Kansas City Chiefs have fielded 32 different defensive players to make it to the Pro Bowl at least once since the AFL/NFL merger. How many of these defensive stars can you name?

Clue: Number of Pro Bowls - Position/Years with team

Score:
0/32
Time:
8:00
9 - LB 1989-1999
Derrick Thomas
6 - DB 1981-1991
Deron Cherry
6 - LB 1970-1977
Willie Lanier
5 - DE 1988-1996
Neil Smith
5 - DE 2006-2015
Tamba Hali
4 - DB 2010-2015
Eric Berry
4 - LB 2011-2015
Justin Houston
4 - DB 1992-1998
Dale Carter
4 - LB 2005-2015
Derrick Johnson
4 - CB 1983-1993
Albert Lewis
4 - DE 1978-1987
Art Still
4 - CB 1970-1978
Emmitt Thomas
3 - DB 1976-1982
Gary Barbaro
3 - LB 1970-1974
Bobby Bell
3 - CB 1977-1983
Gary Green
2 - DT 1970-1975
Buck Buchanan
2 - CB 1995-2000
James Hasty
2 - DT 1984-1992
Bill Maas
2 - DT 2012-2015
Dontari Poe
2 - CB 1984-1997
Kevin Ross
1 - DE 2004-2007
Jared Allen
1 - SS 1981-1991
Lloyd Burruss
1 - DL 1970-1974
Curley Culp
1 - CB 2008-2013
Brandon Flowers
1 - LB 1986-1991
Dino Hackett
1 - DB 1970-1975
Jim Marsalis
1 - DL 1970-1970
Jerry Mays
1 - DB 2015-2015
Marcus Peters
1 - LB 1970-1971
Johnny Robinson
1 - DL 1989-1996
Dan Saleaumua
1 - DL 1999-2005
Gary Stills
1 - FS 1996-2005
Jerome Woods
