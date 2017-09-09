Chiefs officially place All-Pro S Eric Berry on IR

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/9/17

Kansas City will have to make it through the rest of the season without its top defensive back. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Berry won’t play again this year for the Kansas City Chiefs after rupturing his Achilles tendon Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

As such, the Chiefs have officially placed their All-Pro safety on injured reserve. The team also announced it has signed free agent offensive lineman Jordan Devey, running back CJ Spiller (again) and safety Steven Terrell.

Placing Berry on injured reserve was just a formality. His injury dictates a lengthy recovery process, and it was known already he’d be done for the season.

Before being injured, Berry was having a phenomenal game for the Chiefs. Primarily covering Rob Gronkowski one-on-one, Berry helped shut down the New England tight end to just two receptions before exiting the field on a cart.

Kansas City’s defense is still strong, but there’s no doubt Berry will be missed. One of the best players in the league regardless of position, Berry is also one of the team’s strongest leaders. After earning Comeback Player of the Year honors following the 2015 season, Berry will be one of the favorites to win the award for a second time in 2018.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

