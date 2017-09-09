Chiefs officially place All-Pro S Eric Berry on IR

Placing Berry on injured reserve was just a formality. His injury dictates a lengthy recovery process, and it was known already he’d be done for the season.

Before being injured, Berry was having a phenomenal game for the Chiefs. Primarily covering Rob Gronkowski one-on-one, Berry helped shut down the New England tight end to just two receptions before exiting the field on a cart.

Kansas City’s defense is still strong, but there’s no doubt Berry will be missed. One of the best players in the league regardless of position, Berry is also one of the team’s strongest leaders. After earning Comeback Player of the Year honors following the 2015 season, Berry will be one of the favorites to win the award for a second time in 2018.