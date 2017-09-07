Chiefs Pro Bowler Marcus Peters sits for the national anthem

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 9/7/17

In the first game of the regular season, Peters was shown sitting during the anthem. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

In what promises to be a continuing theme throughout Week 1 of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters took a seat for the national anthem prior to Thursday’s season-opening game against the New England Patriots

Peters did not play a role in the Colin Kaepernick-led national anthem protests last season. So one has to openly wonder why he decided to take a stand in front of a nationally televised audience as the 2017 NFL regular season kicked off Thursday.

Pure conjecture here, but it could have something to do with Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett claiming he was the victim of police brutality in Las Vegas last month (more on that here).

Either way, this is something we’re going to be paying attention in Week 1 of the NFL season and throughout the remainder of the year.

Peters was the first, but he most definitely won’t be the last to protest the anthem.

NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Marcus Peters
TEAMS: Seattle SeahawksKansas City ChiefsNew England Patriots
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Braves apologize for poor 'hurricane' music choice against Marlins

Thousands of soccer fans plan march to demand Alexis Sanchez break up with girlfriend

Julio Jones calls 2,000 yards a 'possibility'

WATCH: New Patriots RB Mike Gillislee scores first TD of NFL season

Chiefs Pro Bowler Marcus Peters sits for the national anthem

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Patriots fans troll Roger Goodell with 'Operation Clown Face' t-shirts

Watch fired-up Tom Brady take the field during warmups in home opener

NBA sends letter encouraging players to be more vocal on social issues

Saints RB Adrian Peterson expects 'warm welcome' in Minnesota

The maximum available 2018 cap space for all 30 NBA teams

Roger Goodell booed by fans at Chiefs-Patriots game

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

Way-too-early college bowl projections

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Why, yes I am, in fact, ready for some football' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Diamondbacks, Dodgers pass the torch for the hottest team

College football 2017 Week 2 predictions

NFL Week 1 predictions

What's behind the NFL's recent trade frenzy?

The 'Isaiah Thomas bids adieu to Boston' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.