Chiefs Pro Bowler Marcus Peters sits for the national anthem

In what promises to be a continuing theme throughout Week 1 of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters took a seat for the national anthem prior to Thursday’s season-opening game against the New England Patriots
Marcus Peters sits during anthem. pic.twitter.com/oPSIPjaerS
— Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) September 8, 2017
Peters did not play a role in the Colin Kaepernick-led national anthem protests last season. So one has to openly wonder why he decided to take a stand in front of a nationally televised audience as the 2017 NFL regular season kicked off Thursday.
Pure conjecture here, but it could have something to do with Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett claiming he was the victim of police brutality in Las Vegas last month (more on that here).
Either way, this is something we’re going to be paying attention in Week 1 of the NFL season and throughout the remainder of the year.
Peters was the first, but he most definitely won’t be the last to protest the anthem.
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots
|
|
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.