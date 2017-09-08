Chiefs S Eric Berry carted off with Achilles injury

A tremendous game against the New England Patriots came to an end when Kansas City safety Eric Berry was carted off with an Achilles injury.
Oh no… #Chiefs S Eric Berry will not return with an Achilles injury.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017
Berry was having a monster game against Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Prior to Berry’s injury, Gronk had caught only two passes for 33 yards.
This will certainly be something to monitor going forward. Berry is not only a vital part of the Kansas City defense, but it also one of the best safeties in the NFL.
TEAMS: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots
