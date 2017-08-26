Chiefs' Spencer Ware reportedly out 2-8 weeks with knee injury

When Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware went down with a knee injury Friday night in Seattle, it looked to be of the ACL variety.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, Ware avoided that type of injury. Though, this doesn’t mean the running back is out of the woods.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ware suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury and is out 2-8 weeks. Kansas City will know how long Ware’s going to be out following an MRI later on Saturday.

Ware, 25, put up 1,368 total yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per rush last season.

With Ware potentially out the next two months, rookie third-round pick Kareem Hunt will be the Chiefs’ starting running back, according to head coach Andy Reid.

The Toledo product has been stellar during the preseason and is coming off a 2016 campaign that saw him tally nearly 1,900 total yards.