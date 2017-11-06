Pagano took Colts to paintball instead of last OTA practice

The Oakland Raiders eschewed work for play in their own special way to close out OTAs, and Chuck Pagano had similar ideas for the Indianapolis Colts. On Thursday, rather than taking his team through the paces on the practice field, Pagano took the Colts to a paintball facility instead.
“[The idea was] team building, camaraderie — instead I got bunch of welts,” Pagano said, via Zak Keefer of the IndyStar. “It was a great opportunity for our guys to get off campus, do something a little bit different.”
The players broke into position-specific groups that formed their own teams for the paintball shenanigans. The goal was to help players get to know one another better.
Though it was all fun and games, the exercise didn’t come without a bit of stress for the head coach.
“I was praying, down on my hands and knees, nobody turn an ankle,” Pagano joked.
Things will not start to get more serious for the Colts and the other teams around the league. Mandatory minicamps begin this upcoming week, and from there it’s on to training camp in July.
TEAMS: Indianapolis Colts
