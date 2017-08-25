Cincinnati Bengals: Winstonâ€™s lockout forecast has merit

The NFL has some issues on it’s hands that could prompt a work stoppage in 2021. First, as usual with a labor dispute, pay is likely to be a factor. However, I don’t think it will be the big factor of this potential dispute. After all, the average salary of an NFL Player in 2016 was $1.93 Million according to Statistic Brain. Rather this dispute will be a test of what influence players will have in the NFL.

These discussions concerning a labor dispute are in many ways a power game. Unlike the NBA, the NFL is a league where the owners hold significant power. The owners got the better end of the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2011. The only game that was cancelled was the Hall of Fame Game that year. Aside from some of Canton, Ohio’s fine residents, football fans weren’t too bummed out about it.

Recent events might play a role in this situation. Owners have been accused of trying to flex their muscles lately regarding the Colin Kaepernick affair. With owners being accused of effectively sidelining him because of his anthem protests. The perception they’ve put forth lately on this issue might not help the NFL. This could inadvertently give the NFLPA a way to gain some sympathy; as a group being bullied by a bunch of millionaires.

Perhaps the biggest factor in talks won’t even relate to money or power. Concussions and it’s long term effects on football players will likely play a significant role. Considering there’s much more public awareness about this issue now than ever before. If I were in the NFLPA, I would have two questions for league representatives on this. They shouldn’t even wait until 2020 to ask these questions.

First, what’s specifically being done about lessening players risks of being diagnosed with CTE? Both sides should go for more than just a standard PR line Roger Goodell might dish out. Second, what’s the NFL prepared to do for players during and after their playing careers regarding concussions? The NFL needs to provide an assuring and sufficient answer to these questions. A failure to do so could practically assure a work stoppage beyond the kind seen in 2011.

Luckily for the NFL and the NFLPA, there’s still four years to go before a labor dispute becomes an issue. However, if the NFL doesn’t address some of these concerns, Eric Winston may be proven right.