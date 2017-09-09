Colin Kaepernick rally scheduled for outside Soldier Field

The Colin Kaepernick matter will not go away. His supports are ensuring that.

Those behind “Standing 4 Kaepernick” have organized a protest outside of Soldier Field Sunday before the Bears’ season-opening game against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Facebook, 4,500 people have expressed interest in going to the event, while 1,000 have said they will be attending. Pro Football Talk says 200-500 people are expected.

Why are they organizing the protest? The group organizers explained their thinking on the Facebook page, saying the unsigned quarterback is “being blackballed by the NFL”:

Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest of police brutality and other racial injustices has led to him being blackballed by the NFL. NFL owners have either decided to punish Kaepernick for taking this stand OR that it’s best for business to sweep these issues under the rug. Either option is UNACCEPTABLE! The issues Colin raised cannot be ignored, and the people he is fighting for will not be taken for granted. The NFL will continue to silence and punish players who speak out against oppression unless we make them pay in terms of their image, ratings, and sales. BY STANDING 4 KAEPERNICK, WE ARE STANDING FOR PLAYERS’ ABILITY TO RAISE AWARENESS BY TAKING SMALL STEPS SUCH AS NOT STANDING FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM WITHOUT LOSING THEIR JOBS.

The protest outside Soldier Field follows a rally by Kaepernick supporters last month outside the league office. They say on Facebook they are planning rallies outside all NFL stadiums this year.

Kaepernick remains a free agent despite starting for the San Francisco 49ers last season. His national anthem protest designed to raise awareness about societal issues led to great backlash, and teams have stayed away from him. The Ravens were close to signing him, but Ray Lewis says they had an issue with his girlfriend.