Colin Kaepernick’s visit with Seahawks lasts late into day

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 5/25/17

Dec 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) smiles after a 22-21come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.  Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick’s visit with the Seattle Seahawks apparently went pretty well.

USA Today’s Tom Pelissero says Kaepernick’s visit at Seattle’s headquarters on Wednesday lasted late into the day, which seemed to be the plan.

All indications have been that the Seahawks’ interest in Kaepernick is serious. A report from last week said the Seahawks’ interest in him was “legit.” Bringing him in for a lengthy visit confirms that.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March. After causing a massive controversy by kneeling for the national anthem last season, Kaepernick indicated he plans to stand in the upcoming year.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Colin Kaepernick
TEAMS: San Francisco 49ersSeattle Seahawks
