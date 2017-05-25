Colin Kaepernick’s visit with Seahawks lasts late into day

USA Today’s Tom Pelissero says Kaepernick’s visit at Seattle’s headquarters on Wednesday lasted late into the day, which seemed to be the plan.

Colin Kaepernick was at #Seahawks HQ late into day. Met with coaches, etc. Plan was for him to leave in evening. #KapWatch2017 continues.

All indications have been that the Seahawks’ interest in Kaepernick is serious. A report from last week said the Seahawks’ interest in him was “legit.” Bringing him in for a lengthy visit confirms that.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March. After causing a massive controversy by kneeling for the national anthem last season, Kaepernick indicated he plans to stand in the upcoming year.