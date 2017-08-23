Pagano: 'No timeline' for Andrew Luck's return to the field

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/22/17

Aug 13, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches on the sidelines during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

It has been since January that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had shoulder surgery on his throwing arm. The six-month estimated return date for Luck has come and gone and the Colts do not know when their star quarterback will be healthy to return.

“There’s no timeline,” head coach Chuck Pagano said at a Tuesday press conference, via Stephen Holder of The Indy Star.”

Finally, we have some definitive news. The Colts brass haven’t exactly provided many direct responses when previously questioned about Luck’s health.

Per the report, the Colts have not ruled out Luck for the Sept. 10 season opener that takes place at the home of the Los Angeles Rams. Pagano also said that Luck would need to practice seven times  before he can return to action, per Holder.

According to the Colts’ habitual practice schedule, the team should be on track to hold “roughly six more practices” following this week.

Pagano added this this.

“We’re not going to know until we get him out here. When the doctors say he’s ready and he’s 100 percent and he can start practicing, then we’ll have that answer.”

At this time, the extent of Luck’s time in practice consists of throwing the football during workouts with training and equipment staff.

In the meantime, the Colts need to prepare for backup Scott Tolzien to be the team’s starter if Luck is not cleared to play Week 1. Tolzien has completed 12-of-19 passes for 94 yards and zero touchdowns so far during the preseason.

Behind Tolzien in depth is Stephen Morris and rookie Philip Walker.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

