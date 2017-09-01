Colts owner not expecting Andrew Luck to play in Week 1

Aug 13, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches on the sidelines during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.  Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is not expecting Andrew Luck to play in Week 1 of the season.

Irsay spoke with local reporters and told them it’s unlikely Luck plays against the Rams to start the season. Most notably, Irsay says the team wants to take caution and not rush back their franchise QB.

The feeling is that Luck will not only miss Week 1, but potentially more than that. And with Irsay preaching patience for the upcoming season, the Colts seem to be playing the long game and could be content getting a nice draft pick in 2018.

