Colts poised to occupy AFC South cellar in 2017

Head coach Chuck Pagano may be the biggest detriment to the offense. Pagano should have been fired a long time ago, yet somehow retains his job even after front office shakeups. It would be surprising to see him last the year given that he wasn’t new GM Chris Ballard’s hire. But he’s somehow lasted this long, so anything could happen. Pagano’s biggest problem is that he doesn’t adjust to what he sees on the field, or even what is painfully obvious to the average fan. When Luck was getting dinged every time he dropped back last season, Pagano refused to work in more horizontal routes. Instead, he forced Luck to stand in the pocket and throw vertically, blaming Indy’s offensive troubles on a failure to establish the run — a theory long proven to be false. His presence will make an already bad Colts team even worse.

Defensively, the Colts were 29th in DVOA last season and things could get worse before they get better. The only major addition the team made in free agency was defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who will likely play nose tackle in Indy’s 3-4. Hankins won’t do much when it comes to rushing the passer, but he is a great run defender. He had a 79 percent run stop rate last season, per FOA, despite Damon Harrison forcing him out of his natural position in New York. At defensive end, Henry Anderson is one of the better draft picks Ryan Grigson made as general manager of the Colts. His 83 percent run stop rate ranked 26th at the position last season. Opposite him, the job looks like it will be Hassan Ridgeway’s. A fourth round pick in 2016, Ridgeway had a terrible 51.3 PFF grade. However, he did flash some potential as a run defender, posting an 88 percent stop rate over a small sample size, per FOA.

At outside linebacker, Jabaal Sheard and John Simon look like the two best pass rushers on this team. The two combined for just 7.0 sacks last season with the Patriots and Texans. Sheard also had four hits and 26 hurries, per FOA, with Simon putting up six hits and 13 hurries. Both of these guys are fine, but neither should be forced to carry a load. The Colts were dead last in pressure rate on the defense last season, per FOA, and without a breakout year from one of these two, that won’t change.

Expect Akeem Ayers to see time at outside linebacker as well. The 28-year old had a 75 percent run stop rate last year, though he didn’t make much of an impact as a pass rusher. Newly acquired Margus Hunt could be in the rotation too.

On the inside, Sean Spence gives the Colts a solid coverage linebacker. He had a 55 percent success rate and gave up just 6.0 adjusted yards per target last season, according to FOA. Both numbers ranked inside the top 30 among linebackers. Next to him, Edwin Jackson may highlight just how much the Colts needed a solid coverage linebacker. Jackson had a 44 percent success rate last year, per FOA, along with a 47.2 PFF grade. 2016 fourth rounder Antonio Morrison will be in the mix as well after struggling through his rookie season. Anthony Walker Jr., a fifth-round pick this season, will also get snaps.

The Colts did take steps to rebuild the secondary, spending their first and second round picks on a safety and corner. However, it’s still a fairly ragtag group.