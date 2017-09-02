Could Broncos bring back Brock Osweiler?

With Paxton Lynch on the shelf, the Denver Broncos could look for another backup quarterback — and one reporter who knows the team well has floated a fascinating name.
Mike Klis of 9News wonders if the Broncos will look at bringing Brock Osweiler back into the organization to serve as Trevor Siemian’s backup. The two sides know each other well, and he would be of little cost to Denver with the Cleveland Browns on the hook for his entire salary.
One QB the Broncos could consider is Brock Osweiler. He played in Mike McCoy's system as rookie in 2012. He's taller than Paxton. #9sports
— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 2, 2017
Osweiler knows Siemian, could be had for $775K. Vested vet so could be question whether Broncos keep Sloter for week 1. #justsaying #9sports
— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 2, 2017
Osweiler went 5-2 in seven starts for the eventual Super Bowl champion Broncos in 2015, though he was benched before the playoff run and the two sides did not part ways on the best of terms. That could make a reunion awkward, but if Denver comes calling and Osweiler has no other options, he may have little choice in the matter. For now, though, it’s all just speculation.
Since John Elway's retirement in 1998, the Denver Broncos have started 15 different quarterbacks under center. How many can you name?
Clue: Years active
0/15
4:00
