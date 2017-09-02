Could Broncos bring back Brock Osweiler?

With Paxton Lynch on the shelf, the Denver Broncos could look for another backup quarterback — and one reporter who knows the team well has floated a fascinating name.

Mike Klis of 9News wonders if the Broncos will look at bringing Brock Osweiler back into the organization to serve as Trevor Siemian’s backup. The two sides know each other well, and he would be of little cost to Denver with the Cleveland Browns on the hook for his entire salary.