Cowboys letting Dolphins use practice facility while in California

Although the Dolphins are away from Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches, they will be able to have something that resembles a normal week thanks to the Cowboys.
Irma has made its way through the Carribbean and is now headed towards Florida. Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross flew players, coaches, staff, and their families to California.
Stephen Ross is flying players, coaches, staff & their families to LA ahead of Irma.
Our thoughts & prayers are with everyone in Florida. pic.twitter.com/IlIEyOKA7f
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 9, 2017
While in California, the Dolphins will be able to hold practices at the Cowboys’ training facility in Oxnard, according to ESPN’s Joe Schad.
The Dallas Cowboys are helping out the Miami Dolphins by lending out practice facility in Oxnard, Calif., for week
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 9, 2017
Hats off to the Cowboys for reaching out and being of assistance during what is obviously a difficult time for the Dolphins. The Dolphins will spend the week in California and play the Chargers in Los Angeles next Sunday.
