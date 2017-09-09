Cowboys letting Dolphins use practice facility while in California

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Gordon Dixon  |  Last updated 9/9/17

Aug 31, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty (7) hands the ball off in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Dolphins are away from Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches, they will be able to have something that resembles a normal week thanks to the Cowboys.

Irma has made its way through the Carribbean and is now headed towards Florida. Ahead of the storm’s arrival, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross flew players, coaches, staff, and their families to California.

While in California, the Dolphins will be able to hold practices at the Cowboys’ training facility in Oxnard, according to ESPN’s Joe Schad.

Hats off to the Cowboys for reaching out and being of assistance during what is obviously a difficult time for the Dolphins. The Dolphins will spend the week in California and play the Chargers in Los Angeles next Sunday.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

