Crazy Ben Roethlisberger stat against Browns highlights Cleveland's QB mistakes

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers head into Cleveland in Week 1. With a win, Big Ben would do something no Browns quarterback has done since 1999.

Here’s the skinny. Roethlisberger has won 10 games against the Browns in games played in Cleveland. The only Browns quarterback to equal that win in Cleveland since 1999 is Derek Anderson, who went 16-18 during his tenure, winning 10 of his 16 games at home.

So, with a win Sunday, Roethlisberger would have won more games in Cleveland than any Browns quarterback in nearly 20 years.

Interestingly enough, the Browns could have drafted Roethlisberger back in 2004. He worked out for the franchise before the 2004 NFL Draft and likely thought he might end up in Cleveland, which owned the No. 6 overall pick that year.