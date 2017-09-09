Crazy Ben Roethlisberger stat against Browns highlights Cleveland's QB mistakes

Aug 26, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Heinz Field. The Colts won19-15.  Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers head into Cleveland in Week 1. With a win, Big Ben would do something no Browns quarterback has done since 1999.

Here’s the skinny. Roethlisberger has won 10 games against the Browns in games played in Cleveland. The only Browns quarterback to equal that win in Cleveland since 1999 is Derek Anderson, who went 16-18 during his tenure, winning 10 of his 16 games at home.

So, with a win Sunday, Roethlisberger would have won more games in Cleveland than any Browns quarterback in nearly 20 years.

Interestingly enough, the Browns could have drafted Roethlisberger back in 2004. He worked out for the franchise before the 2004 NFL Draft and likely thought he might end up in Cleveland, which owned the No. 6 overall pick that year.

Instead of taking Roethlisberger, the Browns took tight end Kellen Winslow out of Miami. While Winslow did have a couple of decent campaigns in Cleveland, he never did anything close to justifying the No. 6 overall pick used to select him.

All Roethlisberger has done since being drafted by the Steelers five picks later (No. 11 overall) is start 183 games, compiling a record of 123-60 and winning two Super Bowl rings along the way.

Hopefully for the Browns, DeShone Kizer works out. He’s going to get his first NFL start on Sunday, when hopefully he can remain on his feet and live to fight another day.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

QUIZ: Name every prominent quarterback in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Updated January 5, 2017  |  Total tries: 2810  |  Average Score: 7.9 out of 40  (20%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

While there are obscure quarterbacks who threw passes for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the QBs featured in this quiz were the ‘top passer’ for the team that year, according to the number of yards passing. We have identified 35 (with some repeats), how many of them can you name?

Clue: Years active

Score:
0/40
Time:
9:00
1933
Tony Holm
1934
Warren Heller
1935
Johnny Gildea
1936
Ed Matesic
1937
Max Fiske
1938
Whizzer White
1939
Hugh McCullough
1940
Billy Patterson
1941
Boyd Brumbaugh
1942
Bill Dudley
1945
Buss Warren
1946
Bill Dudley
1947
Johnny Clement
1948
Ray Evans
1949-1950
Joe Geri
1951
Chuck Ortmann
1952-1955
Jim Finks
1956
Ted Marchibroda
1957
Earl Morrall
1958-1960
Bobby Layne
1961
Rudy Bukich
1962
Bobby Layne
1963-1964
Ed Brown
1965
Bill Nelsen
1966
Ron Smith
1967
Kent Nix
1968-1969
Dick Shiner
1970-1973
Terry Bradshaw
1974
Joe Gilliam
1975-1982
Terry Bradshaw
1983
Cliff Stoudt
1984-1987
Mark Malone
1988-1990
Bubby Brister
1991-1995
Neil O'Donnell
1996
Mike Tomczak
1997-1998
Kordell Stewart
1999
Mike Tomczak
2000-2001
Kordell Stewart
2002-2003
Tommy Maddox
2004-2016
Ben Roethlisberger
