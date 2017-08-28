Crazy stat shows Aaron Rodgers is undeniably NFL's best QB

There’s always a raging debate about who the best quarterback in the NFL is from year to year. But until Aaron Rodgers takes a tumble down the rabbit hole, he is undeniably the best quarterback in the NFL, despite what New England Patriots fans would tell you.

We could look at his career stats and conclude he’s well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer. In his nine years starting for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has completed 65.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 36,827 yards with 297 touchdowns and just 72 interceptions in 135 games.

It’s the final two numbers that matter the most. Touchdowns compared to interceptions. And here’s the crazy stat that proves Rodgers is the best of the best, per Bill Huber of Scout.com.

“Rodgers ranks No. 1 all-time with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4.12. Tom Brady ranks No. 2 at 3.00. If Rodgers were to open the upcoming season by throwing 26 consecutive interceptions, he would still be ahead of Brady with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 3.03. Of course, that’s not going to happen. Rodgers has thrown a grand total of 26 interceptions the past four seasons.”

All we can do when faced with this evidence is say to Rodgers, “We’re not worthy!”

Kidding aside, what he’s been able to do — despite not having the same luxury of playing for Bill Belichick, who always keeps his roster well rounded and who protects his quarterback well — Rodgers is clearly the best the NFL has to offer. And don’t forget, he is the master of the Hail Mary, which only further adds to his mystique.