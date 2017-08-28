Dak Prescott 'not at all' tempted to protest national anthem

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott indicated that he is “not at all” tempted to take part in the national anthem protest movement presently occurring in the NFL.

The second-year signal-caller was asked for his impression of anthem protests during an interview with Yahoo published Sunday. Prescott made it clear he won’t be participating.

“I mean, it’s bigger than I think some of us think,” Prescott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “It’s just important for me to go out there, hand over my heart, represent our country and just be thankful and not take anything I’ve been given and my freedom for granted.”

Prescott’s comments must be music to Jerry Jones’ ears. The Cowboys owner last week made his opinion of the anthem protest issue abundantly clear, saying in part that he feels “very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

Jones’ stand against anthem protests echoes the opinions previously expressed by Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who referred to the anthem and the flag as “sacred.”

The Cowboys owner’s thoughts reinforced his own comments from last season when he referred to the protests as “disappointing.”

Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has indicated, however, that Jones has never made any direct statement to players concerning how they conduct themselves during the anthem.

“He hasn’t come in and said that to us personally,” McFadden said.

The protests in question of course were spawned by Colin Kaepernick when he began kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” last season. Kaepernick remains in NFL purgatory and there’s widespread speculation his protests have played a major role in his continued unemployment.

Numerous players have since followed Kaepernick’s lead and the practice has continued this NFL preseason, with players such as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, among others, continuing the trend.

That said, it certainly appears Prescott won’t be joining them.