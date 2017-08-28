Dak Prescott 'not at all' tempted to protest national anthem

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 8/28/17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott smiles while on the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 26, 2017. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott indicated that he is “not at all” tempted to take part in the national anthem protest movement presently occurring in the NFL.

The second-year signal-caller was asked for his impression of anthem protests during an interview with Yahoo published Sunday. Prescott made it clear he won’t be participating.

“I mean, it’s bigger than I think some of us think,” Prescott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “It’s just important for me to go out there, hand over my heart, represent our country and just be thankful and not take anything I’ve been given and my freedom for granted.”

Prescott’s comments must be music to Jerry Jones’ ears. The Cowboys owner last week made his opinion of the anthem protest issue abundantly clear, saying in part that he feels “very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

Jones’ stand against anthem protests echoes the opinions previously expressed by Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who referred to the anthem and the flag as “sacred.”

The Cowboys owner’s thoughts reinforced his own comments from last season when he referred to the protests as “disappointing.”

Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has indicated, however, that Jones has never made any direct statement to players concerning how they conduct themselves during the anthem.

“He hasn’t come in and said that to us personally,” McFadden said.

The protests in question of course were spawned by Colin Kaepernick when he began kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” last season. Kaepernick remains in NFL purgatory and there’s widespread speculation his protests have played a major role in his continued unemployment.

Numerous players have since followed Kaepernick’s lead and the practice has continued this NFL preseason, with players such as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, among others, continuing the trend.

That said, it certainly appears Prescott won’t be joining them.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Jason GarrettColin KaepernickMarshawn LynchEric ReidDak Prescott
TEAMS: Dallas CowboysSan Francisco 49ersOakland RaidersSeattle Seahawks
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every NFL Hall of Famer to have played with the Dallas Cowboys
Updated May 1, 2017  |  Total tries: 3286  |  Average Score: 11.5 out of 23  (50%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

22 players and personnel in the franchise history of the Dallas Cowboys have been elected into the NFL Hall of Fame. How many of these Cowboy greats can you name?

Clue: Position with team/Years active with team

Score:
0/23
Time:
6:00
CB 1970–1972
Herb Adderley
QB 1989–2000
Troy Aikman
G, OT 1994–2005
Larry Allen
WR 1971–1972
Lance Alworth
TE 1969–1972
Mike Ditka
RB 1977–1987
Tony Dorsett
OT 1971
Forrest Gregg
DE 1992–1996
Charles Haley
WR 1965–1974
Bob Hayes
WR 1988–1999
Michael Irvin
Executive 1989-
Jerry Jones
Coach 1960–1988
Tom Landry
DT 1961–1974
Bob Lilly
WR 1964
Tommy McDonald
Coach 2003–2006
Bill Parcells
S, CB 1964–1977
Mel Renfro
CB, KR 1995–1999
Deion Sanders
Executive 1960–1989
Tex Schramm
RB 1990–2002
Emmitt Smith
TE 1978
Jackie Smith
QB 1969–1979
Roger Staubach
DT 1975–1988
Randy White
OT 1967–1979
Rayfield Wright
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Texans donate $1M, dedicate season ‘to the people of Houston’

NFC North preview: Is it the Packers' title to lose?

A trip to the circus: What we saw during 'The Money Fight'

Sixteen biggest questions heading into 2017 college football season

Despite improvements, Steelers still AFC’s second best

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Celtics, Cavs still expected to complete Irving trade

Bears ‘don’t anticipate’ naming Mitch Trubisky starter

Tom Brady denies Floyd Mayweather claim that they are 'close friends'

Vontaze Burfict rips NFL, says opponent told him hit was legal

Kizer officially named Browns starting QB

Curt Schilling spoils Game of Thrones finale

MORE STORIES >>

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

The 'Please just make it to the regular season' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

The most over-hyped events in sports history

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.