Dak Prescott not concerned over Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension

The Dallas Cowboys are bracing for six games without star running back Ezekiel Elliott. On a positive note, quarterback Dak Prescott does not seemed to be worried about having to potentially play without Elliott.

“I don’t think this offense is going to be much different,” Prescott said, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “The way our team is built, it’s kind of the way we played last year, just in the physical offensive line that wears people down. We’ve got great receivers to go make plays in the passing game. As I said before, no matter who we put in at running back, I think both of those guys have been Pro Bowlers in their careers. It really doesn’t matter.”

If Prescott is secretly concerned, he certainly is not going to tip his hand to the competition looking to take advantage of Elliott missing time.

Elliott is attending the second day of proceedings in an appeal of the six-game suspension the NFL levied against him. If said appeal is not successful, Elliott will attempt to fight the league in court (more on that here).

Per the report, Prescott chatted with Elliott prior to his appeal hearing and offered his support.

If the suspension holds, Darren McFadden will start and Alfred Morris will back him up. Neither guy is as electric as Elliott is on the field, but there are far poorer options the team could be stuck with.

Elliott led the league in rushing in his rookie year, averaging 108.7 yards per game. He also scored 16 times.

Any time he misses will force the Cowboys to work harder to compensate for Elliott’s absence. But it doesn’t seem like Prescott is too worried here.