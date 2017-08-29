Dan Fouts: Chargers playing in small stadium ’embarrassing’

Jan 21, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; General view of Los Angeles Chargers helmet at StubHub Center. The Chargers will play the 2017 and 2018 seasons at the StubHub Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the greatest players in franchise history is frustrated with the Los Angeles Chargers calling the StubHub Center their temporary home.

In a recent interview with KNX 1070 (h/t Jay Posner, San Diego Union-Tribune), Dan Fouts expressed his displeasure about the situation.

“It is embarrassing, I think, for both the Chargers and the National Football League, to be playing in a 27,000-seat stadium. In fact, the Chargers’ first game ever, when they beat the New York Titans in a preseason game, in the Coliseum, it drew 27,000.”

Posner notes the Chargers drew just north of 21,000 people for their two preseason games at the StubHub Center, which was built to house the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

Unlike the team’s former home, Qualcomm Stadium, the condition of the facility isn’t the problem. However, the Chargers previously had a capacity of 70,000-plus. That number has been slashed by approximately 60 percent, which — as Fouts said — is embarrassing.

Even though the Chargers hovered at or below the league average of attendance in San Diego, filling 80 percent of the stadium is still double what their maximum will be until 2020. At that time, the Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will share a new stadium in Inglewood.

Demand being greater than the supply is almost always a positive. However, a discrepancy this large for an NFL home field is unfortunate for the fans who actually want to show up and support the Chargers.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

