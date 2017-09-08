Dan Quinn, Falcons blow off Patriots' 28-3 scoreboard troll

By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn brushed off the New England Patriots' Super Bowl reminder. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots delivered yet another troll-job at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons with a scoreboard message at Gillette Stadium ahead of Thursday’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But it doesn’t appear the gambit got under the skin of their vanquished Super Bowl LI foes.

Gillette Stadium’s scoreboard operator mocked the Falcons by having “28-3” featured on scoreboards throughout the Patriots’ home stadium during pregame festivities.

The 28-3 scoreboard reference is of course a reference to the lead the Falcons held with 2:12 left in the third quarter before blowing it in historic fashion by losing 34-28 in overtime.

The mean-spirited shot presumably irked some factions within the Falcons organization. But head coach Dan Quinn, who already covered this angle for the umpteenth time this week, wasn’t about to take the bait.

“You know, I didn’t,” Quinn said after Friday’s practice when asked if he saw the scoreboard salvo, via ESPN. “I was just finishing up on my own stuff here in terms of our prep. But we knew that that’s part of sports and the world we live. So, it’s not a new topic for us. We knew we did the work that we had to do for the offseason to see how we get ready. We really found our answer in training camp in terms of our mindset and our readiness.

“But we don’t need anyone else outside our building to help us get ready. Our mindset, our attitude to go for it, that’s what we want to live and that’s what we want to do. But we recognize when that happens. And we don’t need the external stuff to light us up. We’re pretty lit up and ready to go.”

Falcons nose tackle Grady Jarrett was asked if the scoreboard slam bothered him.

“Nah, man. We’re on Chicago,” Jarrett said, referencing Atlanta’s Week 1 opponent.

Jarrett should be commended for stealing a page out of Bill Belichick’s playbook with that comment. Well played.

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Atlanta Falcons
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Atlanta Falcons
Updated February 15, 2017  |  Total tries: 266  |  Average Score: 6.9 out of 17  (41%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their founding as an expansion team in 1966, the Atlanta Falcons have had 16 coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame players and one coach who returned for a second stint. Unfortunately, no coach has lead the team to a Super Bowl victory, but the team was on destiny's doorstep in 2017. How many of the leaders of the Falcons can you name?

Clue: Years Active

 

Score:
0/17
Time:
4:00
1966–1968
Norb Hecker
1968–1974
Norm Van Brocklin
1974–1976
Marion Campbell
1976
Pat Peppler
1977–1982
Leeman Bennett
1983–1986
Dan Henning
1987–1989
Marion Campbell
1989
Jim Hanifan
1990–1993
Jerry Glanville
1994–1996
June Jones
1997–2003
Dan Reeves
2003
Wade Phillips
2004–2006
Jim L. Mora
2007
Bobby Petrino
2007
Emmitt Thomas
2008–2014
Mike Smith
2015–
Dan Quinn
Falcons News




