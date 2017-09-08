Dan Quinn, Falcons blow off Patriots' 28-3 scoreboard troll

By Jason Rowan | Last updated 9/8/17
The New England Patriots delivered yet another troll-job at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons with a scoreboard message at Gillette Stadium ahead of Thursday’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But it doesn’t appear the gambit got under the skin of their vanquished Super Bowl LI foes.
Gillette Stadium’s scoreboard operator mocked the Falcons by having “28-3” featured on scoreboards throughout the Patriots’ home stadium during pregame festivities.
The 28-3 scoreboard reference is of course a reference to the lead the Falcons held with 2:12 left in the third quarter before blowing it in historic fashion by losing 34-28 in overtime.
The mean-spirited shot presumably irked some factions within the Falcons organization. But head coach Dan Quinn, who already covered this angle for the umpteenth time this week, wasn’t about to take the bait.
“You know, I didn’t,” Quinn said after Friday’s practice when asked if he saw the scoreboard salvo, via ESPN. “I was just finishing up on my own stuff here in terms of our prep. But we knew that that’s part of sports and the world we live. So, it’s not a new topic for us. We knew we did the work that we had to do for the offseason to see how we get ready. We really found our answer in training camp in terms of our mindset and our readiness.
“But we don’t need anyone else outside our building to help us get ready. Our mindset, our attitude to go for it, that’s what we want to live and that’s what we want to do. But we recognize when that happens. And we don’t need the external stuff to light us up. We’re pretty lit up and ready to go.”
Falcons nose tackle Grady Jarrett was asked if the scoreboard slam bothered him.
“Nah, man. We’re on Chicago,” Jarrett said, referencing Atlanta’s Week 1 opponent.
Jarrett should be commended for stealing a page out of Bill Belichick’s playbook with that comment. Well played.
