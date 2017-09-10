David Johnson gets up slowly after hit in red zone

David Johnson gave Arizona Cardinals fans a major scare on Sunday.

The versatile running back took a 2nd-and-20 pass and caught it for a first down inside the 5-yard line against the Detroit Lions in the Week 1 game between the teams. Three Lions converged on him for the tackle and brought him down quickly.

Johnson went down and was laying on his back as the medical staff came out to attend to him.

Johnson was able to get up and walk off to the sideline, and he even gave a smile, according to FOX broadcaster Chris Myers.

Backup Kerwynn Williams entered the game on the next play and rushed for a touchdown.

Johnson returned for Arizona’s following drive, though he fumbled on the first play. The Cardinals then termed him questionable to return because of a wrist injury. It’s unclear when he hurt his wrist.