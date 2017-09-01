Dede Westbrook is the best rookie talent in 2017, but donâ€™t expect big production

We can first look at his college statistics and where he fell in the draft. At Oklahoma, Dede Westbrook put up incredible numbers for a wide receiver, which lead him to be a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016. Fortunately for him though, he had fellow Heisman finalist Baker Mayfield throwing him the football during his time at Oklahoma. He was the best receiver in the Big 12 Conference in 2016, having the third-most receiving touchdowns in the NCAA with 17 total while finishing the season with over 1,500 receiving yards. He ended up finishing fourth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy candidacy, which is an impressive finish for a wide receiver in college football. So why did he fall to the fourth round in the NFL Draft? Most analysts would say this was solely due to his off-field issues, where he had been accused of domestic violence charges, although never convicted.

Fast forwarding to his preseason form for the black and teal, Westbrook looks every bit as explosive as he did as a Sooner. In his first preseason game in the NFL, Dede made only one catch, although it was a 42-yard touchdown as he scorched the Patriots defense in a victory. He saw more action in his second game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording six catches for 131 yards. While he was held back against the Panthers for health reasons, Westbrook continued to shine in the Jaguars preseason finale. He finished with six catches for 115 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown catch that secured the win against the Atlanta Falcons. While acknowledging the situation that this is preseason football, there is no denying that Westbrook is an absolute playmaker who will immediately make an impact in the NFL. But why would his talent be overshadowed or not visible in his production each game?

This is of course solely due to the state of the team he was drafted to. The Jacksonville Jaguars have themselves a very bad quarterback problem. Blake Bortles has underperformed, Chad Henne has no upside, and Brandon Allen just threw three interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons in their final preseason game. With Bortles being named the starter, it is clear that an inconsistency of accurate throws will be a season-long issue. Not to mention that Westbrook is sharing duties with three other very capable and talent wide receivers in Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns, and Marqise Lee. Now, Westbrook may see some time as a punt returner because of his electrifying speed and movement. But there are other standout receivers from training camp this year that may hold the return positions down come the start of the season. So as sad as the reality of this situation is, Dede Westbrook won’t take the NFL by force unless Blake Bortles miraculously turns his career around, or if the Jaguars coaches and management finally cave and sign a more competent starter under center, such as Colin Kaepernick perhaps.