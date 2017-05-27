Denver Broncos: Preview of weeks 9-17 of the 2017-2018 season

After previewing the first half of the 2017-2018 season, the vast majority of people felt that the Broncos would enter the second half of the season with six or seven wins.

It’s a very possible result mainly because Denver plays four of its first seven games at home plus they are returning a defense that is still playing at a championship level.

The second half of the season will not get any easier for first year head coach, Vance Joseph and the Broncos. The team will play five of their last nine games on the road and will have to play nine games straight without a bye week. With this being said, durability will the key for this team to make it back to the playoffs. Let’s take a closer look at the second half of the season.

WK 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East tour continues in week nine. The Eagles finished with a 7-9 record last season and were led by first year quarterback, Carson Wentz. This team had trouble finding their identity on both sides of the ball last season but have added pieces like wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery and running back, LeGarrette Blount to help Wentz and the Philadelphia offense. Both teams in this matchup struggle with offensive consistency so I’m going to say a big play on defense could give us a potential winner.

WK 10: vs New England Patriots

The last two super bowl champions will be squaring off in week 10. The never-aging Tom Brady will travel to Denver for the second consecutive season and will try to repeat the result of last seasons 13 point victory. The Patriots went out and acquired former New Orleans Saint wide receiver, Brandon Cooks during the free agency period. I think this game will be fairly similar to last years game. If the Broncos want a winner, they have to win the turnover battle and control the field position for their defense.

WK 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will come back to Denver with something to prove. The last time Cincinnati came to town was in week 16 of the 2015 season where a guy by the name of Brock Osweiler, led the Broncos to a victory. The Bengals finished last season with just six wins and snapped a five-year streak of making the playoffs. I think turnovers will ultimately determine a winner or loser in this game.

WK 12: @ Oakland Raiders

The Broncos will begin their coast-to-coast road trip by finishing their two game series with the Raiders in Oakland. At this point in the season, all division games are very important. It will be hard to match the Raider’s weapons on offense so Denver will have to play a complete game on all sides of the ball to win this divisional battle.

WK 13: @ Miami Dolphins

Head coach, Vance Joseph, will have an opportunity to play against his old team in his first year in Denver. The Dolphins had a very successful campaign in 2016 under former Bronco coach, Adam Gase. Miami put up 10 wins and made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Denver will have to match Miami’s speed and dominate special teams in order to win one for the gipper.

WK 14: vs New York Jets

The Broncos will return home to take on the story-line Jets. The Jets are coming off of a dismal five win season in 2016. The Broncos will be eager to play at home after two straight weeks on the road so it’s hard to see a team that has quarterback questions be successful against a very good Denver defense.

WK 15: @ Indianapolis Colts

The Broncos will jump back on the road to take on Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts. We haven’t seen a healthy Andrew Luck in a few years now but yet the Colts continue to find ways to produce wins. If Andrew Luck is healthy at this point in the season, it will be a difficult task. I think this will be a close game that is decided by a field goal or a last-minute drive.

WK 16: @ Washington Redskins

The road trip ends in D.C. This will be the fourth NFC East opponent this season. The Redskins finished with eight wins during their 2016 season. Washington’s ability to take care of business at home ultimately resulted in missing the playoffs. Washington did lose some key offensive weapons over the offseason but I still believe this game will be close because the playoffs may be at stake for either team.

WK 17: vs Kansas City Chiefs

The season couldn’t end in a better way. The Chiefs will travel to Denver for the series finale. Everything will be left on the line during this game if there is a playoff spot up for grabs. Both offenses have trouble finding consistent production so I believe this game will come down to turnovers and the Bronco’s ability to contain speedster, Tyreek Hill.