Despite improvements, Steelers still AFC’s second best

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a frustrating position. They’re coming off an 11-5 season in which they lost the AFC title game and improved during the offseason. Wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back from suspension and the team did well in the draft while losing none of its key players from last year. They’re the best team in the AFC North — at least on paper — by a fair margin. Yet, they still aren’t good enough to win the conference.

Offensively, this is one of the best teams in football. After quarterback Ben Roethlisberger flirted with retirement, the 35-year-old is back for another season. Roethlisberger did begin to show decline last season, particularly on the road. He threw just nine touchdowns and eight interceptions away from Heinz Field, with his passer rating at just 78.4. Charting stats didn’t do him justice, either. Roethlisberger threw an interceptable pass every 17.79 attempts, 29th in the league, per Cian Fahey’s charting. That’s something to watch going forward. But Big Ben was still one of the better quarterbacks in the league last season, finishing top-10 in DYAR, DVOA and QBR.

Roethlisberger is also throwing to an incredible receiving corps. Antonio Brown finished with 106 receptions for 1,284 yards last season, ranking seventh among wideouts in DYAR. It was generally considered a down year.

Assuming Bryant is reinstated, he’ll be a massive deep threat. In 2015, he averaged 15.3 yards per reception as the Steelers regularly deployed Byrant as a vertical threat.

Eli Rogers and second round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster will both see time in the slot. Rogers held the role for most of last season and, despite just 48 receptions, was very efficient. He caught 73 percent of his targets and ranked tenth among receivers in DVOA. As for Smith-Schuster, the USC product has a high ceiling if he can be more consistent on 50-50 balls. His size makes him an awkward fit for the slot, so perhaps he’ll get some time outside as well, but Smith-Schuster had a 66 percent catch rate at USC last year. He can also beat press or zone coverage with consistency.

At tight end, Jesse James is a replacement-level player. Pittsburgh is unlikely to depend on in the passing game. He had just 338 receiving yards last season and could see a drop in targets with Bryant and Smith-Schuster now part of the offense.

On the ground, Pittsburgh features the best running back in football, Le’Veon Bell. The 25-year old had a 56 percent success rate and averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season. He also ranked third among running backs in DYAR and fifth in DVOA, rushing for 1,268 yards. Bell had an impact in the passing game as well, catching 75 balls for 616 receiving yards. The only concern with him should be injury-related. Bell had surgery during the offseason to fix a groin injury. Though he’s expected to be fine, the Steelers don’t have a great crew of backups. If Bell ends up going down, it will, in all likelihood, be third-round pick James Conner who gets the bulk of the work.