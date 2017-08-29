Detroit Lions position review: Defensive backs

Nevin Lawson currently mans the second outside corner slot. He has been a good pick for Detroit, and had a strong season last year. Lawson is a guy that the Lions see as the future opposite of Slay. Another good campaign in a contract year can seal a bigger contract come next season.

Tabor was the Lions second round pick this year and has had an up and down preseason. He is a big physical corner from Florida, but has struggled with the burners the NFL can often feature. He has work to do, but expectations are high for a guy that had a successful college career in a conference that is filled with future pros.

The overall depth at corner is good, and filled with younger guys that have room to grow. Johnson Bademosi is also featured there, who is a special teams stud and can help the younger guys as a veteran voice.

The safety positions are all deep as well. Tavon Wilson is the starter opposite Quin, but second year guy Miles Killebrew is a growing star. Killebrew is more in the blitzing safety mode, and he flies around and makes tackles all over the field. He is the safety the Lions like for the future with Quin as his partner. He is a great compliment to Quin and Slay who can blanket the best receivers in the NFL.

Detroit set themselves up for the future as well when they extended Quin in the offseason for two more years. Quin is the unquestioned leader of the defense, and a valuable asset for the plethora of young players Detroit has in its defensive backfield.

This year will be big for the young guys. If Detroit can see constant development and improvement from the likes of Diggs, Tabor, Lawson, and Killebrew, that could mean great things for the future of their secondary.