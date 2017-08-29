Detroit Lions position review: Defensive backs

Originally posted on isportsweb.com
By Grant Essenmacher  |  Last updated 8/27/17

The Lions pass defense has been steadily improving under the leadership of general manager Bob Quinn. They have two cornerstones in corner Darius Slay and safety Glover Quin. The issue for Detroit now is finding compliments to those two, who have played at an all-pro level the last couple years.

Quinn did a nice job this offseason adding depth at corner through both the draft and free agency. DJ Hayden is a guy to look out for after coming over from the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders picked Hayden with the 12th overall selection in the 2013 draft, hoping he could become a lockdown guy. That hasn’t happened, but he is having a good preseason with Detroit, and is battling Teez Tabor and Quandre Diggs for the third corner job.

Diggs had a disappointing season last season after a good rookie campaign. He was drafted late and overlooked, but if he can return to solid form he could win the nickel job that he often found himself in the first two years of his career.

Nevin Lawson currently mans the second outside corner slot. He has been a good pick for Detroit, and had a strong season last year. Lawson is a guy that the Lions see as the future opposite of Slay. Another good campaign in a contract year can seal a bigger contract come next season.

Tabor was the Lions second round pick this year and has had an up and down preseason. He is a big physical corner from Florida, but has struggled with the burners the NFL can often feature. He has work to do, but expectations are high for a guy that had a successful college career in a conference that is filled with future pros.

The overall depth at corner is good, and filled with younger guys that have room to grow. Johnson Bademosi is also featured there, who is a special teams stud and can help the younger guys as a veteran voice.

The safety positions are all deep as well. Tavon Wilson is the starter opposite Quin, but second year guy Miles Killebrew is a growing star. Killebrew is more in the blitzing safety mode, and he flies around and makes tackles all over the field. He is the safety the Lions like for the future with Quin as his partner. He is a great compliment to Quin and Slay who can blanket the best receivers in the NFL.

Detroit set themselves up for the future as well when they extended Quin in the offseason for two more years. Quin is the unquestioned leader of the defense, and a valuable asset for the plethora of young players Detroit has in its defensive backfield.

This year will be big for the young guys. If Detroit can see constant development and improvement from the likes of Diggs, Tabor, Lawson, and Killebrew, that could mean great things for the future of their secondary.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: Detroit LionsOakland Raiders
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Each NFL team’s worst contract

Report: Lions sign Matthew Stafford to record extension

Astros to donate $4 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

20 most devastating NFL injuries heading into 2017 season

Lamar Odom says he sabotaged himself from being No. 1 draft pick

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Broncos rookie first-round pick already giving back to young fans

Report: Ezekiel Elliott's camp believes they will lose appeal

Fan files class-action lawsuit against Showtime over poor Mayweather-McGregor stream

Cavaliers pull out of project to renovate Quicken Loans, downtown Cleveland area

Jets name Josh McCown starting QB for Week 1

Broncos open to bringing in Colin Kaepernick?

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor through the years

The 'Pour out your bottles for the Bortles era' quiz

The 25 most purchased pay-per-view boxing matches of all time

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Three Up, Three Down: Rich Hill deserved so much better

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

The most over-hyped events in sports history

BIG3 championship preview: Could the year end in an upset?

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

Paxton Lynch fits the mold but may be hard-pressed to earn his shot in Denver

2017 NFL preseason Week 3 predictions

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.