Detroit Lions position review: Defensive backs

By Grant Essenmacher | Last updated 8/27/17
The Lions pass defense has been steadily improving under the leadership of general manager Bob Quinn. They have two cornerstones in corner Darius Slay and safety Glover Quin. The issue for Detroit now is finding compliments to those two, who have played at an all-pro level the last couple years.
Quinn did a nice job this offseason adding depth at corner through both the draft and free agency. DJ Hayden is a guy to look out for after coming over from the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders picked Hayden with the 12th overall selection in the 2013 draft, hoping he could become a lockdown guy. That hasn’t happened, but he is having a good preseason with Detroit, and is battling Teez Tabor and Quandre Diggs for the third corner job.
Diggs had a disappointing season last season after a good rookie campaign. He was drafted late and overlooked, but if he can return to solid form he could win the nickel job that he often found himself in the first two years of his career.
Nevin Lawson currently mans the second outside corner slot. He has been a good pick for Detroit, and had a strong season last year. Lawson is a guy that the Lions see as the future opposite of Slay. Another good campaign in a contract year can seal a bigger contract come next season.
Tabor was the Lions second round pick this year and has had an up and down preseason. He is a big physical corner from Florida, but has struggled with the burners the NFL can often feature. He has work to do, but expectations are high for a guy that had a successful college career in a conference that is filled with future pros.
The overall depth at corner is good, and filled with younger guys that have room to grow. Johnson Bademosi is also featured there, who is a special teams stud and can help the younger guys as a veteran voice.
The safety positions are all deep as well. Tavon Wilson is the starter opposite Quin, but second year guy Miles Killebrew is a growing star. Killebrew is more in the blitzing safety mode, and he flies around and makes tackles all over the field. He is the safety the Lions like for the future with Quin as his partner. He is a great compliment to Quin and Slay who can blanket the best receivers in the NFL.
Detroit set themselves up for the future as well when they extended Quin in the offseason for two more years. Quin is the unquestioned leader of the defense, and a valuable asset for the plethora of young players Detroit has in its defensive backfield.
This year will be big for the young guys. If Detroit can see constant development and improvement from the likes of Diggs, Tabor, Lawson, and Killebrew, that could mean great things for the future of their secondary.
