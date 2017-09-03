Detroit Lions position review: Linebackers

Detroit identified the Linebacker group as a weakness, and Bob Quinn went after two young linebackers in the draft. Jarrad Davis was taken out of the University of Florida in the first round and Jalen Reeves-Maybin was taken out of the University of Tennessee in the fourth round. They each present play-making ability, something that the Lions lacked in 2016. Davis is pretty much a lock as a starter, while Reeves-Maybin will fight for a starting spot. Detroit gained two guys who can be long-term options and be efficient for years to come. The two rookies will be aided along by the veteran linebackers to provide a good mix between youth and experience.

The veterans:

Tahir Whitehead looks to be a staple for this unit. Despite a 2016 season that saw significant regression from his stellar 2015 season, the Lions have shown faith in Whitehead by reserving a space for him on the roster. With that said, Whitehead needs to bounce back, both for the Lions and for himself. His contract expires following this season, so if he hopes to sign a notable extension, or garner interest from other teams, he must get back to a higher level of play.

Paul Worrilow, who originally went undrafted out of the University of Delaware, played four years for the Atlanta Falcons before signing with Detroit in March. 2016 was a frustrating season for Worrilow, who suffered an early groin injury that sidelined him for a number of games. Prior to the 2016 season, however, Worrilow was a starter for the Falcons, and put up very impressive numbers. One of the aspects that is most appealing about him, though, is his attitude. According to many sources, Worrilow has an ideal locker room persona. Worrilow is gritty and works hard on and off the field. He will set the tone for the younger guys and offer guidance, which the Lions could use.

Steve Longa and Nick Bellore appeared to be in a battle for the final linebacker spot on the roster, but luckily for them, both of them made the cut. Longa could have fallen under the rookie category, but technically has one season under his belt with Seattle in which he only played in one game. Longa was dominant in his college ball at Rutgers and proved worthy of a spot on the roster in his preseason play. Bellore has more NFL experience, playing two seasons with San Francisco. He appeared to be on the bubble for most of the preseason, but his track record with the 49ers and his strong closing of the preseason pushed him over the hump.

The Lions will make great strides this year in their Linebacker corps after doing a solid job addressing their main need following 2016 through the draft and free agency. Bob Quinn has put the Lions in a position to make the playoffs once again, and for the third time in four years.