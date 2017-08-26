Detroit Lions quarterback situation

Stafford is the starter come game one of the regular season, but the backup competition is interesting to say the least. The Lions have confidence in Stafford that is strong enough to the point the team carries only one back-up to him. Dan Orlvoksy was the player last year, but this season the duty will fall on the shoulders of Jake Rudock.

Rudock, the sixth round pick out of Michigan, is a fan favorite who has caught the eye of many with his performance in the preseason. A few crazy fans would say let Stafford go, and start Rudock, but outside of them many see him as steady second choice to Matthew.

Stafford is the surefire starter, Rudock is the number two, that leaves only Brad Kaaya as the odd man out. The Lions did carry three quarterbacks on the roster a season ago, however that was only done after Rudock was claimed off the practice squad. To keep Rudock the team promoted him to the active roster, where he stayed for the second half of the season. Kaaya likely will see the same path Rudock saw last season, with a trip to the practice squad to start the season, but his future does not seem promising in Detroit.

Suprises?

The Lions have intrigue all over the field this season, new acquisitions have added new wrinkles to the team. However, the quarterback position lacks that, and that is exactly what a team needs. A consistent leader, who will not have to look over the edge if their shoulder, and worry if they might lose their job.