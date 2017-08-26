Detroit Lions quarterback situation

The only question surrounding the Detroit Lions quarterback situation, is if and when Matthew Stafford will sign a contract extension. The Lions have three quarterbacks on the roster, but only one of them matters, and that’s Stafford.
Stafford
Stafford is entering his final year of his previous contract extension, and is set to shatter records with his next one. However, none of that matters when it comes to his play this season. Stafford is the key driver for the offense, when he has it going the entire team does.
Stafford has not always been problem free, accuracy and consistency have plagued him during his tenure in Detroit. These past couple of seasons issues have been ironed out, and he appears to be at peak performance. Couple that with a coaching staff that has been in place for the better part of three years now, Stafford is poised to take his game to the elite level, and join the other household names in the league.
Back-ups

Stafford is the starter come game one of the regular season, but the backup competition is interesting to say the least. The Lions have confidence in Stafford that is strong enough to the point the team carries only one back-up to him. Dan Orlvoksy was the player last year, but this season the duty will fall on the shoulders of Jake Rudock.
Rudock, the sixth round pick out of Michigan, is a fan favorite who has caught the eye of many with his performance in the preseason. A few crazy fans would say let Stafford go, and start Rudock, but outside of them many see him as steady second choice to Matthew.
Stafford is the surefire starter, Rudock is the number two, that leaves only Brad Kaaya as the odd man out. The Lions did carry three quarterbacks on the roster a season ago, however that was only done after Rudock was claimed off the practice squad. To keep Rudock the team promoted him to the active roster, where he stayed for the second half of the season. Kaaya likely will see the same path Rudock saw last season, with a trip to the practice squad to start the season, but his future does not seem promising in Detroit.
Suprises?
The Lions have intrigue all over the field this season, new acquisitions have added new wrinkles to the team. However, the quarterback position lacks that, and that is exactly what a team needs. A consistent leader, who will not have to look over the edge if their shoulder, and worry if they might lose their job.

 

