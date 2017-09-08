Bryant after speaking with Beckham: ‘Pretty sure he’s going to play’

Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys are hosting the New York Giants Sunday night, and the status of Odell Beckham Jr. is still up in the air. The talented receiver injured his ankle during the preseason and is not a lock to play in Week 1.

However, after Bryant spoke to OBJ earlier in the week he’s not expecting the Giants to be without their top playmaker.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to play,” Bryant said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “He’s the heart and soul of the squad.”

Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable and is going to be a game-time decision for New York.