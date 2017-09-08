Bryant after speaking with Beckham: ‘Pretty sure he’s going to play’

Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys are hosting the New York Giants Sunday night, and the status of Odell Beckham Jr. is still up in the air. The talented receiver injured his ankle during the preseason and is not a lock to play in Week 1.
However, after Bryant spoke to OBJ earlier in the week he’s not expecting the Giants to be without their top playmaker.
“I’m pretty sure he’s going to play,” Bryant said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “He’s the heart and soul of the squad.”
Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable and is going to be a game-time decision for New York.
#Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) has been listed as questionable for SNF vs the #Cowboys. He's a game day decision.
— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 8, 2017
Fantasy owners are all looking at this situation very carefully, as they should.
If he’s unable to play, then we should see a heavy dose of second-year starter Sterling Shepard, along with some hefty work for free-agent acquisition Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram. Even if OBJ does play, we have to wonder just how effective he’ll be, and how much he’ll be able to play.
The Giants are the only team to beat Dallas twice last year. It’s going to be fascinating to see if Big Blue’s Big D domination continues in 2017.
TEAMS: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys
