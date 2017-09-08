Bryant after speaking with Beckham: ‘Pretty sure he’s going to play’

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 9/8/17

Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) talks to Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during warmups before a game at MetLife Stadium.  Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys are hosting the New York Giants Sunday night, and the status of Odell Beckham Jr. is still up in the air. The talented receiver injured his ankle during the preseason and is not a lock to play in Week 1.

However, after Bryant spoke to OBJ earlier in the week he’s not expecting the Giants to be without their top playmaker.

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to play,” Bryant said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “He’s the heart and soul of the squad.”

Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable and is going to be a game-time decision for New York.

Fantasy owners are all looking at this situation very carefully, as they should.

If he’s unable to play, then we should see a heavy dose of second-year starter Sterling Shepard, along with some hefty work for free-agent acquisition Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram. Even if OBJ does play, we have to wonder just how effective he’ll be, and how much he’ll be able to play.

The Giants are the only team to beat Dallas twice last year. It’s going to be fascinating to see if Big Blue’s Big D domination continues in 2017.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Odell Beckham Jr.Dez Bryant
TEAMS: New York GiantsDallas Cowboys
