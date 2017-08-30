Dez Bryant embraces, meets Cowboys fan who lost 400 pounds

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has a fan for life. Two years ago, Matthew Sistrunk set out to lose 100 pounds and requested a signed jersey from Bryant or former quarterback Tony Romo if he could meet his goal.
Two years in the making. But finally meet @DezBryant. he took the time to come over to me and gave me his gloves. pic.twitter.com/og6vvqUV8l
— Matthew Sistrunk (@Matt_Sistrunk) August 30, 2017
Well, Sistrunk more than surpassed that goal. Sistrunk lost 400 pounds. For that, his wish to connect with Bryant came true. As a result, Bryant gave Sistrunk a pair of signed game gloves.
Dez Bryant inspired this fan to lose 400 pounds! Woah. 😲— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 30, 2017
(via @DezBryant & @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/vMdJpTOegJ
What an amazing story. Sistrunk looks fantastic and is surely elated to have met Bryant, who was his inspiration to lose the weight.
Sistrunk said on his Twitter that he cannot wait until the Cowboys host the New York Giants in the season opener.
