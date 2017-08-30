Dez Bryant embraces, meets Cowboys fan who lost 400 pounds

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 8/30/17

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant met a fan who was inspired to lose 400 pounds because of him. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has a fan for life. Two years ago, Matthew Sistrunk set out to lose 100 pounds and requested a signed jersey from Bryant or former quarterback Tony Romo if he could meet his goal.

Well, Sistrunk more than surpassed that goal. Sistrunk lost 400 pounds. For that, his wish to connect with Bryant came true. As a result, Bryant gave Sistrunk a pair of signed game gloves.

What an amazing story. Sistrunk looks fantastic and is surely elated to have met Bryant, who was his inspiration to lose the weight.

Sistrunk said on his Twitter that he cannot wait until the Cowboys host the New York Giants in the season opener.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

