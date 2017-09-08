WATCH: Hightower injured his knee on this play against Chiefs

All the momentum swung toward the Chiefs when Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was forced to exit Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs with a knee injury.

It’s hard to understate how important Hightower is to the Patriots defense, as he calls the audibles and makes sure everyone is where they should be pre-snap. He’s the glue that holds the defense together, and his WAR is off the charts — which was evidenced in how bad Cassius Marsh was when he came in to replace DH.

Hightower hurt his knee in the third quarter on this play, having his leg rolled up and landing awkwardly on his knee.