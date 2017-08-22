Each team's player with most to prove in NFL preseason Week 3

With the grime, sweat, blood and tears of training camp in their rear-view mirrors, teams are gearing up for some actual game-planning in NFL preseason Week 3.

Most teams are going to play their starters at least the entire first half. Some will even keep them in through three quarters. It’s the dress rehearsal for the regular season, and teams hope they have their ducks in a row by this point in the proceedings.

That said, plenty of reserves will get a shot to make their mark. Many players find themselves on the roster bubble and are under immense pressure to come through.

It’s now or never time for the following players who have a lot to prove still as the regular season fast approaches.

Arizona Cardinals: Scooby Wright, linebacker

A guy who’s fighting for one of those precious 53 roster spots in Arizona, Wright has done some impressive things this summer. Head coach Bruce Arians has suggested the linebacker has a shot to make it. However, in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Wright wasn’t looking sharp at all. Both he and Haason Reddick struggled as starters in the team’s 3-4 scheme in this game. In particular, Wright was slow to react and was out of position on some key plays. If this former Arizona Wildcat is going to land on his feet and make the roster, he must show up big in Week 3.

Atlanta Falcons: Akeem King, cornerback

The Falcons have quite the heated competition going on right now at the cornerback position. Jalen Collins’ suspension has opened the door a bit for guys like C.J. Goodwin, Deji Olatoye and King to make a case that they deserve to make the final roster. King, a former seventh-round pick out of San Jose State, missed all of last year with foot injury. He had a nice interception Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers but is still very much on the bubble. It’s going to take nothing but his best in the next couple of weeks to get over the hump.

Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Mallett, quarterback

We cannot overstate just how awful Mallett has been this summer. Whether it’s in practices against his own teammates or in the two preseason games thus far, Mallett has proved he’s incapable of leading an NFL offense to success. Speaking of those two games, Mallett has completed just 55 percent of his passes, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He absolutely has to get better this week. The offense is going in reverse, and the regular season is right around the corner. It’s definitely time to panic, even if Joe Flacco is on schedule to play in Week 1. The entire offense is hurting when Mallett plays this poorly. He’s got to get it together, for the sake of the entire team.

Buffalo Bills: Tyrod Taylor, quarterback