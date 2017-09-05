Ed Reed to join Rex Ryan on Buffalo Bills coaching staff

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 1/13/16

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rex Ryan coached Ed Reed when both were with the Baltimore Ravens, and now the pupil joins the master once again.

Reed is joining Ryan’s coaching staff with the Buffalo Bills.

 

Reed will help teach up Buffalo’s secondary as an assistant defensive backs coach, which sports a few young studs. During his playing days, the safety and soon-to-be Hall of Famer was considered one of the smartest players in the league.

Ryan’s defense needs all the help it can get. The Bills were not a dominant defensive team last year, despite Ryan’s history as a defensive guru.

Part of the problem was that the team’s personnel is better suited to running a 4-3 scheme, rather than Ryan’s preferred 3-4. Another part of the problem is simply that the system itself is highly complex — something Mario Williams can attest is true.

While Reed can’t help on the personnel side, he can certainly be of great assistance when it comes to helping players adapt to Ryan’s complex scheme. He should be a boon to the organization.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ed ReedMario Williams
TEAMS: Baltimore RavensBuffalo Bills
Elliott will play Week 1 if no decision by Tuesday afternoon

Chargers poised to make playoffs in 2017

Top matchup for each Week 1 NFL game

Are the Vikings embarking on dream season or another nightmare?

Conor McGregor in legal battle over filing of several trademarks

Georgia Tech sets FBS history in loss to Tennessee

Five reasons why US Men's National Team will qualify for World Cup

Winners and losers from NBA offseason

Lonzo Ball to make TV debut by starring in 'Fuller House' episode

NFL files lawsuit against NFLPA in Ezekiel Elliott case

Twitter reacts to Tennessee trash can prop

