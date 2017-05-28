Evaluating the Tennessee Titans’ offense

Tennessee has a great chance to make the playoffs this season because of some solid improvements on both sides of the ball. The offense will be electric and it all starts with the return of Mariota. The Hawaii native is set to begin his third season as the Titans’ starting quarterback, but his health will be a huge factor as he has suffered major injuries the last two years. To put it simply, the Titans need him to be healthy to make a postseason run.

The Titans were leading the AFC South with just two games remaining last season, but in Week 16 quarterback Marcus Mariota went down with a fractured fibula . Matt Cassel came in to try and save the day, but he promptly threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Jalen Ramsey .

The Tennessee Titans ranked 11 th in the NFL last season in total offense, but it was not enough for the team to make the postseason. It would have been the first playoff appearance by the organization since 2008 when the Baltimore Ravens came to Nashville and defeated the Titans.

The Titans’ biggest need this offseason was to pick up a number one receiver for Mariota to throw to. GM Jon Robinson drafted an absolute playmaker in Corey Davis. Davis was a stud at Western Michigan as he is very aggressive and has breakaway speed. Rishard Matthews had a solid season last year catching 65 balls for 945 yards and adding nine touchdowns. He will pick up the number two role in the offense as second-year receiver Tajae Sharpe will drop out of the starting lineup. The Titans also added a speedy slot receiver in Taywan Taylor. He will replace the hole left by former Titan Kendall Wright. Taylor is explosive and has reliable hands, which will be nice for Mariota.

The tight end spot has been, and continues to be, one of the most dangerous positions on the roster. Veteran tight end Delanie Walker is one of the best and most versatile tight ends in the league. He provides reliability in third and short situations, and he is a matchup problem for most linebackers. Walker is also a solid blocker, but rookie third round pick Jonnu Smith from FIU, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds, will provide help in that aspect. Adding a good tight end in the draft was important for Robinson as head coach Mike Mularkey loves to run two tight end sets.

Running back is the most secure position on the roster at the moment. DeMarco Murray played very well last season as he recorded 1,287 yards on the ground. Even though Murray was a 1,000-yard rusher last year, second string back Derrick Henry added 490 yards rushing. Coach Mularkey loves it as he has said multiple times he wants his team to be an exotic smash-mouth offense. Tennessee added another back in the seventh round of the draft in Khalfani Muhammad out of Cal. Muhammad will provide support on special teams to start off, but may see a few carries if Henry or Murray goes down.

The offensive line is strong on the ends, but a bit weak up the middle. Tackles Jack Conklin and Taylor Lewan played as well as anyone last year in protecting Mariota. If Lewan can stop getting personal foul penalties every other game, he will be great. Veteran center Ben Jones is the perfect player to lead the offensive line and is still one of the better free agent signings the team has had in the recent past. Guards Josh Kline and Quinton Spain are the only questions the line has. They each had their moments of greatness last season, but Kline is best known for missing the block that led to Mariota’s leg injury last season. It could have been someone else’s missed assignment, but it looked like Kline just missed.

The Titans will be able to make great strides on offense this year, but Mariota must stay healthy and the receiving corps has to help him out. Look for Mariota to sit back in the pocket and try to avoid running as much as possible from here on out.