Expect fireworks in Week 1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Daniel Pierrot  |  Last updated 9/8/17

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is officially at full force (feels so great to finally say it). Through suspensions and injuries, the Steelers’ for the first time, in a long time, will be going into week one with all of their offensive stars.  That means trouble for the Cleveland Browns.

On September 1st, when Le’Veon Bell returned to the team, there was a sort of “this is too good to be true” kind of feeling for me. My first reaction was to think that there had to be something wrong. Maurkice Pouncey must be hurt, or Martavis Bryant must be out for week one, but to my delight this was not the case. At least for right now, this offense is ready. Ben Roethlisberger will have all of his weapons and a great offensive line to protect him.

While all Pittsburgh fans know to temper their excitement over this, it is hard not to get a little amped up. It’s going to be the first situation where fans will get to see what this offense can really look like. The fact that the game is against the Browns makes it even more promising.

When this offense is 100%, there are very few teams that will be able to stop it. The Browns are not one of those teams. In fact, the Browns were one of the worst defenses in the NFL last year and are now facing a juggernaut. For this week, and hopefully many more in the future, the Steelers offense will be dominant.

However, the only thing is, the team will certainly have a little rust. Martavis Bryant hasn’t played a regular season game in nearly two years. Le’Veon Bell missed the entire preseason. Antonio Brown… never mind he’ll be ready. Juju Smith-Schuster will be playing his first NFL game and the Tight End situation looks uncertain, for the moment.

Despite all of this, I expect the offense to get rolling and have a big second half. The Browns’ defense was in the bottom third of the league in run defense and that’s where the Steelers will start to hurt them. Bell will eclipse 100 yards and the play action game will be in full effect. It’s time for this offense to flex its muscles.

 

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ben RoethlisbergerJuJu Smith-Schuster
TEAMS: Pittsburgh SteelersCleveland Browns
