Ezekiel Elliott, NFLPA preparing for nuclear option against NFL

If Kessler’s name rings a bell, that’s because it should. He’s been seen as a thorn in the side of the NFL for the better part of the of the past 25 years. It started when he helped Freeman McNeil and Reggie White in cases they brought to the court challenging the league’s free agency rules back in the early 1990s. These two cases led to free agency as we see it today.

Kessler also represented Tom Brady in his case against the NFL stemming from the four-game suspension the league handed down to the Patriots quarterback due to his alleged role in Deflategate. While Brady would ultimately drop his appeal before it went to the United States Supreme Court, the five-time Super Bowl winner definitely set precedent for the Elliott case in court.

In what was Kessler’s first step in representing Elliott, the lawyer requested an independent arbiter in the case. It was a procedural step in case Elliott’s suspension is upheld by Harold Henderson. The argument here is that Henderson is not an independent arbitrator, leading to the belief that the appeals process itself is nothing less than a kangaroo court.

It’s a theme that the NFLPA has continued hammering out to the public since Elliott’s suspension was upheld.

“They don’t know what they’re doing. And that’s what I think everyone is upset about. … I think it speaks to competitive balance. … this thing has gone on for a long time,” NFLPA president Eric Winston said earlier in August, via ESPN. “This thing should’ve probably been resolved a long time ago. It’s all part of it.”

It’s something the NFL hasn’t really helped itself with during the aftermath of the Elliott suspension announcement.

“Over the past few days we’ve received multiple reports of the NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media about the victim in Ezekiel Elliott discipline case,” the NFL said in a statement in mid-August. “It’s a common tactic to attempt to prove the innocence of the accused by discrediting the victim — in this case Ms. Thompson — when coming forward to report such abuse.”

Notice how the NFL left out “alleged” when referring to the woman claiming that Elliott abused her? Elliott was never charged in the case, which makes any stance other than claiming him to be an alleged abuser libelous in the court of law.

We can rest assured that Kessler, Elliott and the NFLPA know this full well. It will be part of what promises to be a nuclear option set forth by the Elliott camp against the NFL in court.

This is what said nuclear option would look like should the NFL not reverse Elliott’s suspension on appeal.

* NFLPA will seek an immediate injunction to overturn the suspension. Said injunction will be heard by the United States District Court in Southern New York. It’s the same court that did indeed grant Brady an immediate injunction before a higher court reinstated his four-game ban.

* Once that’s happens, and assuming the court in Southern New York grants an immediate injunction (it will), the NFL will sue in the United States Court of Appeals, claiming that it’s judicial overreach for the courts to get involved in the league’s collective bargaining issues.

This is when the NFLPA, Kessler and Elliott will go all-out nuclear.

There are 13 district courts in the United States, all of which ultimately answer to SCOTUS. Though, the NFLPA could very well appeal the Court of Appeals decision with the New York Supreme Court. It’s a court that has in the past sided with unions over corporations. An activist court, one might say.

The idea behind this would be to pave the way for the case being heard in the United States Supreme Court. This seems to be the union’s ultimate end goal.