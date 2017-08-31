Report: Elliott has ‘real chance’ to have suspension reduced

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 8/31/17
Ezekiel Elliott is in the process of appealing his six-game suspension, and a decision is expected to come at some point on Thursday. While many believe the ban will either be upheld in its entirety or overturned altogether, one report claims there could be some middle ground.
In an appearance on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” show, Adam Schefter said he has reason to believe there is a “real chance” Elliott’s suspension could be reduced.
“The more that I have heard, the more I think he has a real chance to have some games knocked off the suspension.”
—Schefty on Zeke pic.twitter.com/tU0dyvm38F
— Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) August 31, 2017
That would be somewhat of a surprise, especially since the NFL has a policy where players found guilty of domestic violence are automatically suspended for a minimum of six games. While a prosecutor decided not to charge Elliott after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault, the NFL said its investigation found “substantial credible evidence” of three instances of physical violence.
Given how strongly worded the NFL’s decision was, reducing the suspension would be a bad look. Elliott could bring his case through the court system the same way Tom Brady did with his Deflategate case, but the New England Patriots quarterback eventually ended up serving his entire four-game suspension.
The NFL has already botched numerous domestic violences cases and can’t afford to do the same with Elliott’s. Despite what Jerry Jones thinks about the evidence in the case, Roger Goodell might want to make an example out of Elliott.
|
|
Cowboys News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
|
|
Cowboys News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.