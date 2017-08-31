Report: Elliott has ‘real chance’ to have suspension reduced

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 8/31/17

Could Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott see his suspension reduced? Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott is in the process of appealing his six-game suspension, and a decision is expected to come at some point on Thursday. While many believe the ban will either be upheld in its entirety or overturned altogether, one report claims there could be some middle ground.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Mike and Mike” show, Adam Schefter said he has reason to believe there is a “real chance” Elliott’s suspension could be reduced.

That would be somewhat of a surprise, especially since the NFL has a policy where players found guilty of domestic violence are automatically suspended for a minimum of six games. While a prosecutor decided not to charge Elliott after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault, the NFL said its investigation found “substantial credible evidence” of three instances of physical violence.

Given how strongly worded the NFL’s decision was, reducing the suspension would be a bad look. Elliott could bring his case through the court system the same way Tom Brady did with his Deflategate case, but the New England Patriots quarterback eventually ended up serving his entire four-game suspension.

The NFL has already botched numerous domestic violences cases and can’t afford to do the same with Elliott’s. Despite what Jerry Jones thinks about the evidence in the case, Roger Goodell might want to make an example out of Elliott.

Cowboys News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ezekiel Elliott
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Andrew Luck could be out beyond Week 1?

Report: Cavs owner Dan Gilbert behind trade impasse with Celtics

Report: Elliott has ‘real chance’ to have suspension reduced

Report: NFL has video of Jarvis Landry alleged DV incident

Report: Hornacek likely not reason Porzingis skipped meeting

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Celtics send Cavs 2nd-round pick to complete Irving-Thomas trade

Arizona State unveils Pat Tillman statue outside stadium

Texans reportedly hope to play season opener in Houston as scheduled

Von Miller thinks TJ Ward trade rumors are 'fake news'

Sam Darnold: USC is 'set to win a national championship'

Bruce Arians claims Blaine Gabbert could be a starter in the NFL

MORE STORIES >>

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

Why each team will or will not win the Super Bowl

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Attempt to avoid controversy has adverse effect for ESPN

The 'It's in the game' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
Cowboys News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

2017 NFL preseason Week 4 predictions

Sorting out a crowded National League MVP scene

The 'Lions back up the Brinks truck for Matthew Stafford' quiz

The 'Just helping you live out your fantasy' quiz

Nationals' biggest challenge right now is survival

Summer of Ice: Did the BIG3 deliver?

The 'Just shorten the preseason already' quiz

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Kwame Brown can't ring up a win

10 teams that could dethrone the New England Patriots in 2017

Getaway Day: Players Weekend adds needed lightness to toughest part of the season

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.