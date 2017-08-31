Report: Elliott has ‘real chance’ to have suspension reduced

That would be somewhat of a surprise, especially since the NFL has a policy where players found guilty of domestic violence are automatically suspended for a minimum of six games. While a prosecutor decided not to charge Elliott after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault, the NFL said its investigation found “substantial credible evidence” of three instances of physical violence.

Given how strongly worded the NFL’s decision was, reducing the suspension would be a bad look. Elliott could bring his case through the court system the same way Tom Brady did with his Deflategate case, but the New England Patriots quarterback eventually ended up serving his entire four-game suspension.

The NFL has already botched numerous domestic violences cases and can’t afford to do the same with Elliott’s. Despite what Jerry Jones thinks about the evidence in the case, Roger Goodell might want to make an example out of Elliott.