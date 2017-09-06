Ezekiel Elliott six-game suspension upheld

QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Dallas Cowboys

Dating back to their founding in 1960, the Dallas Cowboys have had only eight coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, and three Super Bowl winners. The current coach appears to be off the hot seat after leading the team to the playoffs in 2017 with the best record in the NFC. How many of the leaders of the Cowboys can you name?

Clue: Years Active