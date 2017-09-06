Ezekiel Elliott six-game suspension upheld

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Gordon Dixon  |  Last updated 9/5/17

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks on during the opening day of training camp at River Ridge Fields earlier this year. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has reportedly upheld the six-game suspension handed down to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

After receiving the news he would be suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Elliott opted to appeal the decision. As ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports, former NFL executive Harold Henderson has upheld the proposed suspension.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the decision came towards the end of Tuesday evening’s hearing.

As a rookie in 2016, Elliott led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards and also had 15 rushing touchdowns on the way to a Pro Bowl selection. Darren McFadden figures to get lion’s share of carries while Elliott is out.

Cowboys News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ezekiel ElliottChris MortensenDarren McFadden
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every head coach in the history of the Dallas Cowboys
Posted January 25, 2017  |  Total tries: 1038  |  Average Score: 5.4 out of 8  (68%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Dating back to their founding in 1960, the Dallas Cowboys have had only eight coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, and three Super Bowl winners. The current coach appears to be off the hot seat after leading the team to the playoffs in 2017 with the best record in the NFC. How many of the leaders of the Cowboys can you name?

Clue: Years Active

Score:
0/8
Time:
2:00
1960–1988
Tom Landry
1989–1993
Jimmy Johnson
1994–1997
Barry Switzer
1998–1999
Chan Gailey
2000–2002
Dave Campo
2003–2006
Bill Parcells
2007–2010
Wade Phillips
2010–
Jason Garrett
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

NFL upholds Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension

J.J. Watt: Fundraising efforts have topped $20 million

Top storylines for college football Week 2

Yankees accuse Red Sox of stealing signs with Apple Watch

NFL investigating Michael Irvin sexual assault case

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Dolphins-Bucs game could be postponed until November

LeBron James to Lakers rumors gaining steam after recent Russell Westbrook comments

Mike Tomlin claims Le’Veon Bell is in ‘great physical condition’

Taylor Swift to perform CFP title game halftime show?

Ronda Rousey confronts WWE stars backstage

Elliott will play Week 1 if no decision by Tuesday afternoon

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

The 'Is Giancarlo Stanton slugging his way out of Miami?' quiz

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

College football 2017 Week 1 predictions

The 'David Klingler was ahead of his time' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

MORE STORIES >>
Cowboys News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

How the Diamondbacks rallied to become baseball's most dangerous team

The 'Seabass getting kicked to the curb?' quiz

Ranking the NFL backup quarterbacks for the 2017 season

The 'Winning isn't everything' quiz

Getaway Day: Streaking to the finish

Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

Giancarlo Stanton's very real pursuit of 60 — and beyond

Three Up, Three Down: Stephen Strasburg does it all

Sorting out a complicated American League MVP scene

The best and worst of the BIG3 inaugural season

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.