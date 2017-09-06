Ezekiel Elliott six-game suspension upheld

The NFL has reportedly upheld the six-game suspension handed down to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
After receiving the news he would be suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Elliott opted to appeal the decision. As ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports, former NFL executive Harold Henderson has upheld the proposed suspension.
Ezekiel Elliott 6 game suspension has been upheld by Harold Henderson, per source
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 6, 2017
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the decision came towards the end of Tuesday evening’s hearing.
Official word that Zeke Elliott’s 6-game suspension was upheld came with 5-10 minutes to go in the court hearing tonight.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2017
As a rookie in 2016, Elliott led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards and also had 15 rushing touchdowns on the way to a Pro Bowl selection. Darren McFadden figures to get lion’s share of carries while Elliott is out.
TEAMS: Dallas Cowboys
Dating back to their founding in 1960, the Dallas Cowboys have had only eight coaches in NFL franchise history. This list includes two Hall of Fame coaches, and three Super Bowl winners. The current coach appears to be off the hot seat after leading the team to the playoffs in 2017 with the best record in the NFC. How many of the leaders of the Cowboys can you name?
Clue: Years Active
0/8
2:00
