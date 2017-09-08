Fantasy Football: David Johnson has a solid Week 1 matchup

Detroit made a strong effort to solidify their group of linebackers over the off-season, signing former tackle machine Paul Worrilow from free agency and selecting rookies Jarrad Davis and Jalen Reeves-Maybin in the draft. Worrilow and Davis will likely slot into the starting group along Tahir Whitehead, who did record 132 combined tackles for the Lions last season. The only issues about having that many decent linebackers is the fact that they will be going up against a team that has a lot of depth and talent at the wide receiver position, which brings me to my next reason to like Johnson against the Lions for Week 1.

Arizona has a highly talented group of receivers, led by Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown, that get down the field in a hurry and force the defense to spread out both horizontally and vertically. As long as the opposition is scattered around the entire width and length of the field, that will free up plenty of rushing room for Johnson to take advantage of. And with his strong ability to catch the ball as well (80 catches for 879 receiving yards last season), that spread defense may allow for him to take some dump off passes for decent gains.

The last reason to like Johnson in Week 1 is because of how many times he will touch the ball. Head coach Bruce Arians has said that he would like to get Johnson the ball around 30 times per game, which is a very substantial amount of touches. That number may be optimistic given how dependent on the passing game their offense has been since Carson Palmer got to town, but it still says a lot about Johnson’s ability and how highly the coaching staff think of him if he’s willing to throw that number out there. Johnson will also have less competition from his own teammates with former fantasy stud Chris Johnson getting cut by the team during the preseason.

David Johnson looks to have a great matchup ahead of him for his first game of the year, and any fantasy owner that is lucky enough to own him can reasonably expect another solid performance from the third year star.