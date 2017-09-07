Four-time Super Bowl champ lays into Raiders first-round pick

Depending on who you ask, Bill Romanowski was either a legend or a menace during a 16-year NFL career that spanned four teams and earned him four Super Bowl titles.

Still going strong as a controversial media personality in the Bay Area, Romanowski just recently took to a local radio station to call out Oakland Raiders rookie first-round pick Gareon Conley.

And it was something else.

“They (the Raiders) needed him (Conley) to be able to step in and be a shutdown corner for them and he hasn’t shut down anything but an ice bag in the training room and that ain’t good enough,” Romanowski said, via 95.7 The Game.

Ouch.

Conley entered the NFL with a ton of question marks. Immediately leading up to the 2017 draft, he was accused of assault. Despite having charges dropped since, this led many to believe the former Ohio State standout would drop big time in the draft. Instead, a Raiders team in need of major reinforcements in the secondary decided to pick him up with the 24th pick.

Since, Conley was sidelined for the entire Raiders’ offseason program with a shin injury. He’s only now making his way back, but appears to be behind the proverbial eight-ball heading into the regular season.

Hence, Romo’s remark about the training room.

When someone this close to the Raiders’ organization calls out a player on the team, we most definitely have to pay attention. Romanowski played his final two seasons in the NFL with Oakland and has covered the team locally over the past several years.