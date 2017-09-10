Ranking the five best offseason moves at safety

On Thursday evening in Foxborough, the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots were surprised by the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-27. The NFL’s 98th season is officially underway.

Meanwhile, over the past month or so, we have been previewing which offseason moves were the best at each position. We’ve already looked at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and the offensive line.

Now in the interest of equal time, we are checking out the other side of the football. We are through the defensive ends and tackles , as well as the outside and inside linebackers. Last but not least, we are looking at the secondary, which we started with cornerback. So we wrap up this series looking at the top offseason moves at safety.

And one last time, we start by asking: Who’s still available for a team looking to fortify this area?

Who’s Still Out There?

Well, it appeared that the first name here would have been Calvin Pryor. That, due to a bizarre set of circumstances to say the least. This offseason, the New York Jets dealt the former first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns. Recently, after reported fisticuffs with a teammate, he was cut loose by the team and is now on the open market. But the Jacksonville Jaguars wound up scooping up the former University of Louisville product.

As for some available players, there’s plenty of veterans available to be signed. Jairus Byrd, Aaron Williams and Dwight Lowery are but three of the numerous safeties available for hire (via Spotrac).

5. S Jabrill Peppers, Cleveland Browns

Once again, the Cleveland Browns had multiple picks in the first round. It’s been somewhat of a trend for the franchise since it returned to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999.

When it was all said and done, Hue Jackson’s club actually had three picks on Day/Night One in April. It began with defensive end Myles Garrett (Texas A&M). And later, it was tight end David Njoku (Miami, Fla.). The team got its newest starting quarterback in the second round in Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.

But thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans, the Browns were able to move from No. 12 to No. 25. And, there was all-purpose defender/special teams ace Jabrill Peppers waiting for new DC Gregg Williams.

The versatile performer made his presence felt in the preseason. But the one-time Michigan Wolverine will get a little baptism by fire on opening weekend against Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ passing attack.

4. SS Mike Adams, Carolina Panthers

The 36-year-old pro has played 13 seasons with four teams. Now he joins a defensive unit that took its lumps in the secondary a year ago.

What’s fascinating about safety Mike Adams is that he’s not only gone under the radar, he’s been extremely productive the past three years with the Indianapolis Colts. You would think he would be slowing down but the opposite has occurred. During his brief stint with Chuck Pagano’s club, the former undrafted free agent earned Pro Bowls in 2014 and ’15. A combined 44 regular-season games and starts added up to 12 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, one sack and five fumble recoveries. Adams finished third, fourth and first on the team in tackles from 2014-16, respectively.

Now he joins a secondary with safety Kurt Coleman. And, young corners such as promising James Bradberry as well as Daryl Worley. You can be sure Ron Rivera’s team won’t be giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the league again this season.

3. SS Jamal Adams, New York Jets

Back in 2015, the New York Jets struck gold with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft. Standout USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams slipped a few notches in the draft and GM Mike Maccagnan was more than happy to grab him. In two seasons, he has lived up to the hype.

Thanks to the Chicago Bears’ surprise move up in April’s draft to grab quarterback Mitch Trubisky, players such as Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen and LSU safety Jamal Adams began to tumble a few spots. The former would slip to No. 17 to the Washington Redskins. For the Jets, it was a better version of the “pick six.” Adams and second-round pick Marcus Maye (Florida) spearhead a new-look secondary that also features cornerback Morris Claiborne.

With Williams and former Pro Bowler Muhammad Wilkerson up front, don’t be surprised if Adams leads Todd Bowles’ club in tackles.

2. FS D.J. Swearinger, Washington Redskins

Besides allowing the fifth-most total yards in the league two straight years—and three of the last five; besides allowing at least 40 offensive touchdown every year since 2012—the Washington Redskins have not been an aggressive and physical defense as of late. That’s despite the fact that this club has been to the playoffs twice over that brief span.

That began to change a bit last offseason when the team added physical and vocal cornerback Josh Norman. And in March, the aura surrounding this club changed with the signing of hard-hitting safety D.J. Swearinger. He’s bounced around the league a bit, spending the last few years with the Arizona Cardinals.

This is a Washington team that drafted defense with their first three picks in April, landing star defensive end Jonathan Allen, outside linebacker Ryan Anderson and cornerback Fabian Moreau. Free agency brought Swearinger, as well as inside linebacker Zach Brown and defensive linemen Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain.

Expect bigger things from new coordinator Greg Manusky’s unit this season. And perhaps the biggest change in this unit from recent seasons will be tone and demeanor. That can go a long way in this league.

1. SS T.J. Ward, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Denver Broncos’ decision to release a charter member of the “No Fly Zone” didn’t fly with safety T.J. Ward.

“It’s unfortunate the way they handled that situation,” stated the hard-hitting defender to reports in Tampa as he joined the Buccaneers (via Marc Sessler of NFL.com). “But it is what it is. And they got to live with it. I got to live with it. And we’ll see what happens. But I’m going to make sure that I land on my feet. That’s just me. And whatever happens to them, happens to them. That’s on them.

“You could have let me know what was going on,” added the one-time Cleveland Browns’ safety. “You had a full offseason. I know it’s a business, but when you have good employees, you’re supposed to treat your employees a certain way. And I think they handled it completely unprofessional. That’s just my opinion.”

DC Mike Smith and Head Coach Dirk Koetter were looking for help at the position this offseason. The franchise had signed Dallas Cowboys’ safety J.J. Wilcox to a deal during free agency. In adding Ward, the Bucs wound up dealing Wilcox to Pittsburgh.

The Tampa defense improved as 2016 wore on. Now Smith and Koetter have a tone setter in the secondary that could be a difference maker this fall.