Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees praises Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson already has the support of one of the league’s future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees threw some pretty strong praise in Watson’s direction as both the Saints and Texans partake in joint practices this week.

“Listen, he’s as talented as they come,” Brees said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He’s played in and won a lot of big football games. He’s played extremely well against some pretty well-respected teams and defenses.”

Watson has been lighting it up so far this preseason. He is certainly accomplishing enough that starter Tom Savage is feeling the heat. Many fans are calling for the rookie to start in Week 1. Though, right now, the plan is for Savage to start.

Watson has completed 18-of-35 passes for 281 yards in two preseason games. He has also rushed for 34 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

It is still early, but Watson garnering praise from Brees can’t hurt his case to become an eventual starter.

Watson and Brees will take the field together when the Saints host the Texans on Saturday for the third preseason game.