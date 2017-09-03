Game 1 is extremely important for the Philadelphia Eagles

As we sit here and realize this Sunday will be the only Sunday without a NFL game until February, we look ahead to week one and see the Philadelphia Eagles have a key match up against one of their division rivals the Washington Redskins. Not only is this a division game but it is also a tough road test to start the season. Both teams come into this season with hopes of making the playoffs as they have improved their rosters from top to bottom. This game will test the Eagles and will ultimately shape the Eagles season in more ways then one.

A strong start to the 2017 season will be vital for the Eagles and the play of Carson Wentz will dictate how the season progresses. Entering his second season as the leader of this franchise, Carson must show the Redskins he is able to carry this team to the playoffs and hopefully to a Super Bowl run. If he struggles against the strong defense of the Redskins his confidence might start to decrease and his play might ruin the chances of the Eagles in 2017. On the other hand, if he is able to show a strong chemistry with his two new wide receivers, Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, it might be enough to show the NFL that the Eagles are a strong candidate to compete with the elite.

Led by Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, the defense of the Eagles must also have a good game next Sunday in order for the team to be competitive in the upcoming season. Kirk Cousins has established himself as a premier quarterback in this league and if the pass rush is able to hit him a few times it will have long term effects throughout the season. Not only will it boost the morale for the defense but it will surely effect the way Cousins approaches the second contest against the Eagles. A strong defensive approach in week one will set the tone for this unit in 2017.

After finishing off a strong rookie campaign as head coach, it would be extremely beneficial for Doug Pederson to begin his second year at the helm with a victory against a strong NFC East opponent. Reviews coming from the league were strong regarding Pederson’s performance as a rookie head coach but a week one win would be able to keep a young team’s concentration intact while also silencing his critics for a bit. His decisions will be monitored by the fan base but victories always overshadow mistakes.

A victory in FedEx field on Sunday would not guarantee a division title for the Eagles nor will it guarantee a playoff spot for the Eagles. A victory Sunday will only guarantee the Eagles will be undefeated entering their second game along with 15 other NFL teams. However, a victory Sunday will ensure the Eagles young quarterback and head coach will be more confident entering their second game in Arrowhead versus the Chiefs. That will be a good sign for Eagles fans everywhere.