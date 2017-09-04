Garrett: Ezekiel Elliott practicing 'until someone tells him not to'

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 9/4/17

A six-game suspension continues to loom for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but for now, it’s business as usual.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Elliott is with the team, has been part of meetings and walkthroughs, and will continue to practice until told otherwise.

Elliott’s suspension is currently on appeal — and subject to litigation as well. He should get a final ruling early in the week, either from court or the league itself.

