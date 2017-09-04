Garrett: Ezekiel Elliott practicing 'until someone tells him not to'

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports | By Grey Papke | Last updated 9/4/17
USA TODAY Sports
A six-game suspension continues to loom for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but for now, it’s business as usual.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Elliott is with the team, has been part of meetings and walkthroughs, and will continue to practice until told otherwise.
#Cowboys HC Jason Garrett says they had meetings and a walkthrough Saturday and Zeke was a part of it.
— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 4, 2017
Jason Garrett said Ezekiel Elliott "will practice until someone tells him not to."
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 4, 2017
Elliott’s suspension is currently on appeal — and subject to litigation as well. He should get a final ruling early in the week, either from court or the league itself.
