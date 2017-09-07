Giants All-Pro S on Ezekiel Elliott: 'He's one of the best'

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 9/7/17

One rival is pleased that the Cowboys' rusher will play on Sunday. Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Now that it has been determined that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Ellliott will play in Week 1, the New York Giants need to be extra prepared.

Safety Landon Collins for one, looks to embrace Elliott’s presence on the field.

Sure. The Giants would have an easier go of things on Sunday night if Elliott had been sidelined serving his suspension. But Collins seems to be of the mindset that the best competition is one that features all-world players in action.

It’s certainly a compliment Collins’ threw Elliott’s way, despite the intense matchup on tap for Week 1.

The Giants will look to build on their sweep of the Cowboys last season. And the All-Pro Collins will surely play a role in that.

As for Elliott, he may or may not be available in Week 2 pending the outcome of a ruling on a temporary restraining order. We can bet he will be fighting tooth and nail for a Cowboys victory on Sunday Night Football.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Landon CollinsEzekiel Elliott
TEAMS: Dallas CowboysNew York Giants
