Giants CB Valentino Blake abruptly leaves team

The New York Giants were without a key reserve cornerback when they took the field for practice on Wednesday. Free-agent signing Antwon “Valentino” Blake has apparently left the team in an abrupt manner.

Head coach Ben McAdoo wouldn’t expand further on the topic, only to say that a couple players were missing from the field.

“We had a couple of guys we had to leave inside today, and we’ll leave it at that,” McAdoo said, via Pro Football Talk.

As PFT notes, Blake did miss time earlier in the summer with a back injury.

Blake, 27, signed with the Giants this spring after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans. The UTEP product started all 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2015, recording 74 tackles and two interceptions.

There’s no indication one way or another why Blake left the team. But he is listed as the primary backup to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the Giants’ unofficial depth chart.

New York did did receive a roster exemption due to Blake’s absense, listing him as “left squad” in the official transaction wire.