Giants cut Owa Odighizuwa after suspension for PEDs

The New York Giants drafted defensive end Owa Odighizuwa in the third round in 2017, hoping he’d be the next big thing at pass rusher. One day removed from being tagged by the NFL with a four-game suspension for PEDs, the former UCLA Bruins star has been released by the club.

This roster move was announced by the team on its official website Tuesday morning.

“It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction,” said general manager Jerry Reese, “but we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward.”

In his two years with Big Blue, Odighizuwa failed to do much of any consequence. He played in 18 games, logging just four tackles (three solo) on defense, and two tackles on special teams.

Additionally, Odighizuwa missed some time this spring after he tweeted he was stepping away from football. He quickly came back to the fold, but the damage was already done. That said, the decision to cut him after his suspension was announced wasn’t exactly hard for the Giants.