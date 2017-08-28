Giants hopeful Odell Beckham will be ready for Week 1

By Steve DelVecchio | Last updated 8/28/17
Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in a preseason game last week, but it sounds like he has a good chance to be ready for the start of the regular season.
On Monday, New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo told reporters that Beckham has shown “improvement” while recovering from a sprained ankle. The team is optimistic he will be on the field in Week 1.
Initial reports indicated Beckham could miss the first game, but he still has nearly two weeks to recover. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, he has a good chance to be ready.
Although, there is plenty of reason to believe Beckham would not want to play at less than 100 percent health. The star wide receiver has been openly seeking a new contract, and he is even considering taking out a massive insurance policy in the wake of the frightening hit that resulted in the ankle injury. Without a new contract, Beckham may be less inclined to play hurt.
