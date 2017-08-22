Giants player rips Browns fans for booing Odell Beckham Jr.

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Vincent Frank  |  Last updated 8/22/17

Aug 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (right) watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Browns. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down in the first quarter of Monday night’s game with an ankle injury. It was most definitely a scary scene for the Giants, as Beckham was shown keeled over on the way to the locker room (watch here).

As this was happening, Browns fans were heard booing Beckham Jr.

Giants Pro Bowler Damon Harrison took major exception to this.

The booing itself wasn’t widespread, but you could definitely hear it.

First off, booing an injured player is not okay in any capacity. Those who did were likely upset the game was stopped for as long as it was. And while Beckham Jr. escaped with a sprained ankle, he was most definitely in a lot of pain. Not a good look for the Browns and their fans.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Odell BeckhamDamon Harrison
TEAMS: New York GiantsCleveland Browns
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

49ers assistant becomes first openly LGBTQ coach in NFL

Ex-Rams coach on Sean McVay hiring: ‘Wait a minute while I puke’

Jay Cutler admits losing in Chicago wore him down

AFC West preview: Who’s going to stop the Raiders?

Ezekiel Elliott spotted hanging out on luxury boat at Texas lake

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Jon Gruden: Manziel’s chances of returning to NFL are ‘slim’

Boldin: NFL offseason programs are for ‘babysitting’ players

Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner team up for hilarious rendition of total eclipse

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. leaves game after low hit to his leg

Multiple Cleveland Browns players kneel during anthem

Army-Navy to play at the Meadowlands on 20-year anniversary of 9/11

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Anquan Boldin calls it a career' quiz

15 college football coaches who are on the hot seat

Getaway Day: The playing field is leveling off as the wild-card chase takes shape

Sports & Politics Intersect: Echoes of Charlottesville ripple across the sports world

BIG3 Playoff Preview: Can anyone stop Trilogy?

The 'Bye bye to the Beast Incarnate?' quiz

Why the SEC is not the best football conference anymore

Box Score 8/18: Reds and Cubs claw through a 23-run game

The 'M! E! S! S! Mess! Mess! Mess!' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Giancarlo Stanton won't stop hitting homers

NFL shifts blame for Zeke suspension to police and NFLPA

Box Score 8/17: Interleague games bring the fireworks

MORE STORIES >>
NFL News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Anquan Boldin calls it a career' quiz

Getaway Day: The playing field is leveling off as the wild-card chase takes shape

Sports & Politics Intersect: Echoes of Charlottesville ripple across the sports world

BIG3 Playoff Preview: Can anyone stop Trilogy?

The 'Bye bye to the Beast Incarnate?' quiz

Why the SEC is not the best football conference anymore

The 'M! E! S! S! Mess! Mess! Mess!' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Giancarlo Stanton won't stop hitting homers

NFL shifts blame for Zeke suspension to police and NFLPA

The 'Forget Calvin, bring back Jerry' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.