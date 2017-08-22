Giants player rips Browns fans for booing Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down in the first quarter of Monday night’s game with an ankle injury. It was most definitely a scary scene for the Giants, as Beckham was shown keeled over on the way to the locker room (watch here).
As this was happening, Browns fans were heard booing Beckham Jr.
Giants Pro Bowler Damon Harrison took major exception to this.
You don't "boo" somebody when they get hurt. Not cool Cleveland fans. Not cool at all. I know u guys were excited about winning but damn.
— Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) August 22, 2017
I know y'all came to see him so come down to NJ if it's that serious. U just don't boo a injured player. Congrats on the win. Enjoy.
— Damon Harrison (@BigDame900) August 22, 2017
The booing itself wasn’t widespread, but you could definitely hear it.
This hit on Beckham looks not good and also why do NFL teams play their superstars in the 2nd quarters of preseason games pic.twitter.com/GlscDcNrQL
— Ben Baldwin (@guga31bb) August 22, 2017
First off, booing an injured player is not okay in any capacity. Those who did were likely upset the game was stopped for as long as it was. And while Beckham Jr. escaped with a sprained ankle, he was most definitely in a lot of pain. Not a good look for the Browns and their fans.
TEAMS: New York Giants, Cleveland Browns
