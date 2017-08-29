Green Bay Packers: Predicting the 2017 second half

Aaron Rodgers has had a flare for the dramatic at Soldier Field. His 60 yard pass to Jordy Nelson last season was reminiscent of his touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to beat the Bears in 2013. This year’s matchup won’t require any type of miracle pass. The Packers win easily 31-13.

Week 11: vs Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have missed the playoffs the last two seasons. In a battle of two of the richest quarterbacks in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers will show he is the one still worth the money. Packers win 30-17.

Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers

The last three games the Packers and Steelers have played have come down to the final minute. Week 12’s matchup will be more of the same, as Big Ben and the Steelers outrun the Packers defense 34-27.

Week 13: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers will be battling for a playoff spot for years to come. The old saying is “to be the best, you have to beat the best.” That time will come for the Bucs, but not against the Packers. Packers win a tight one, 28-24.

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns

The Browns and the Packers could not be any further apart. The Browns are still a mess and will once again be battling for the number one overall pick. Packers win going away 28-6.

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers

After going to the Super Bowl in 2015, the Panthers faded horribly into a bottom ten team. The pressure will now be on Cam Newton to quiet all his critics. In a big late season matchup, Cam does just that by outdueling Aaron Rodgers, 27-24.

Week 16: vs Minnesota Vikings