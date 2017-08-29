Green Bay Packers: Predicting the 2017 second half

The second half of the 2016 season was almost too good to be true for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers rallied off six straight wins to win the NFC North title. If the Packers can play at that level throughout the season, then they won’t need that late charge to make the playoffs. In my first half predictions, I had the Packers finishing 6-2. How will they finish out the 2017 campaign? Let’s take a look.
Week 10: at Chicago Bears
Aaron Rodgers has had a flare for the dramatic at Soldier Field. His 60 yard pass to Jordy Nelson last season was reminiscent of his touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to beat the Bears in 2013. This year’s matchup won’t require any type of miracle pass. The Packers win easily 31-13.
Week 11: vs Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have missed the playoffs the last two seasons. In a battle of two of the richest quarterbacks in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers will show he is the one still worth the money. Packers win 30-17.
Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers
The last three games the Packers and Steelers have played have come down to the final minute. Week 12’s matchup will be more of the same, as Big Ben and the Steelers outrun the Packers defense 34-27.
Week 13: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers will be battling for a playoff spot for years to come. The old saying is “to be the best, you have to beat the best.” That time will come for the Bucs, but not against the Packers. Packers win a tight one, 28-24.
Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
The Browns and the Packers could not be any further apart. The Browns are still a mess and will once again be battling for the number one overall pick. Packers win going away 28-6.
Week 15: at Carolina Panthers
After going to the Super Bowl in 2015, the Panthers faded horribly into a bottom ten team. The pressure will now be on Cam Newton to quiet all his critics. In a big late season matchup, Cam does just that by outdueling Aaron Rodgers, 27-24.
Week 16: vs Minnesota Vikings
In last year’s Christmas week matchup, Aaron Rodgers torched the Vikings secondary, finally solving the Mike Zimmer Rubik’s cube. This year will be deja vu for the Vikings as Rodgers once again lights up the scoreboard. Packers steamroll the Vikings 42-21.
Week 17: at Detroit Lions
The Packers have played for the division title the past four seasons. History will not repeat itself this year as the division title will already be wrapped up. The Packers will still be playing for something in week 17, as a first round bye will be on the line. The Packers win the game and get the bye, 34-21.
A 12-4 finish would in my opinion be just enough to give the Packers a first round bye. Offensively, this team has the talent to beat anyone. Defensively, there remain more questions than answers. If those questions can be answered, the Packers will be in contention for the Lombardi trophy at year end.
